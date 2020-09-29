One of the most frequent complaints I hear nowadays is that the people who are elected to office tend to become extremely partisan.
They vote as their party tells them to vote, and claim to represent the people who elected them. But they don’t represent their district, just the people who voted for them. Once elected, officials spend their time raising money for the next election, so they don’t carefully research the issues they vote on. Instead, they obey the Party Machine when it comes to deciding the conditions of their constituents’ lives. How can we make politicians represent all of their constituents?
I suggest that the most independent body we’ve got left, the media, is our only hope. We need it to come up with a rating for office holders at the state or federal level. The rating should measure and publicize how well or poorly the politicians also represent the people in their district who didn’t vote for them.
Again, office holders are elected by a portion of those that they represent. They should vote in ways that honor that percentage.
Here’s how it might work. Suppose Fred Famous got elected by a good margin; 60 percent of the votes for him were from Republicans and 40 percent were Democrats. (For now, I’d like to leave independents and other parties out of this.)
As his term goes on, the media would examine the way Fred votes on issues, and would publicize the result. If he represents his constituents well, his votes should be for issues favored by Republicans about 60 percent of the time. In other words, his votes should come close to matching his voter population. The results of the comparison could be published as listing how closely each official’s votes matched his constituents’ attitudes.
Possibly, Fred’s voting record might be Republican 80 percent of the time, whereas 60 percent would be expected. That would give him 20 points of strictly partisan voting, which would show his constituents how frequently he misrepresents them, and how rarely he thinks for himself.
This system would have its difficulties, of course, and would be a burden for the media, but it might get us a more representative government.
Consider some of the difficulties. Some issues have bipartisan support, so should not count much toward partisanship. If an equal percentage of each party vote for an issue, it shouldn’t affect Fred’s rating very much. Thus, if half the Republican and/or Democrat senators and congressmen vote for a bill, and half vote against, its partisan rating would be zero, and it wouldn’t reflect poorly on Fred, no matter how he voted.
Another difficulty: We are seeing that in many ways, economic issues of concern are competing with safety issues. Both of these are serious. Because this divide seems to have a somewhat partisan aspect, the media would find it difficult to categorize our representatives’ votes.
Another problem would exist in the media. I’m sure that Fox News, independent newspapers and media such as CNN would not agree on which issues are favored by which parties, so the results of comparing the election data with the partisan attitudes would vary. Additionally, there would be costs involved for the collection of the data, which would be borne by the media. If the system became popular, though, the various media businesses might find it worth paying.
Times change. COVID-19 arrived part way through the terms of our representatives, and many have changed attitudes about masks and separation as time passed. It would be hard to keep ratings current.
It might also be hard to keep the government’s fingers out of the system, but it would be crucial to do so. Some politicians have accused members of the media of being corrupt, and that the news is unfairly biased. That may be so, but corruption in the media is easier to see, because competing media are usually willing to expose it in their competitors.
The whole idea here is to make partisanship less appealing to our politicians. A catchy title, such as “The Slime Rating” might help. It would be nice indeed if cooperation for the benefit of the nation were popular.