Winter is here. There was a snowstorm forecast for two days, and indeed, it did snow. Schools and some businesses closed, the plows were busy on the roads and people stayed home, knowing that winter travel can be hazardous.
Every winter, one hears many people tell how they avoid the winter blahs, and how they handle depression if it should hit. One solution is to eat well and get fat. Then when spring arrives, a weight-loss campaign can be taken on, with diets, exercise classes and hikes in the outdoors. Any weight loss helps with a positive self-image.
All year long, we meet with a group of friends approximately monthly, partly to keep in touch and partly to leave the negative doings of the world outside in the dark for one night. We play cards, exchange gossip, discuss maladies and weather, revisit minor victories experienced during the month, and marvel at the number of extraterrestrials who have been elected to public office.
Each couple is asked to bring some food, and food of gourmet caliber is not a requirement. Good thing, too, as I consider gourmet a word associated with snobbery, and in my opinion, snobbery has never in the history of the world been constructive. (I beg pardon here from a friend whom I consider a gourmet-level chef. Be it understood that she can please food snobs without being one.)
The card games have been going on for some years now, I don’t remember when they started. A game is the excuse for the group’s gatherings. We play Hand and Foot, which has some complexity, but not enough to hamper conversation. And never is heard a discouraging word.
It took me some time to get over the idea that I should try to win in these contests, that there was honor in having the high score for the evening. I still have the drive to play the game fairly well, and to develop strategies that let me feel that I’ve done a good job, but the goal is not to dominate. It is to enjoy the company of friends, to hear of trips they’ve taken or are about to take, to get their advice on things, to learn a few new jokes and to shamelessly enjoy food.
A custom has evolved which adds to the distaste I feel about being the night’s winner. Each participant except for the one getting the high score for the night puts a dollar into a ceramic piggy bank. It used to be a ceramic monkey bank, but it met with calamity and glue just wouldn’t fix it. It goes to show that being stuffed full of money is not healthy for anyone or anything.
The positive thing about the piggy bank is that all those dollars are used later to pay part of the bill for a dinner for the group at some restaurant. The negative thing about the bank is that the high scorer has to keep and care for the bank until the next gathering. I’d be sure to knock it over and shatter it into an unrepairable mess. So if I have to care for it, I put it well out of the way, and when the time comes for the next gathering, I have to make an extended search to find it.
The pig can’t be left home on the night of the gathering; that would look suspicious. The term, “Pig Loser” would apply, and could carry tremendous shame. The “loser” part of the term appeared in politics some time back and helped to make running the country look like a kindergarten squabble. I want to avoid pig care at all costs.
Following the card-playing part of the evening, dessert is served. Even if one loses every hand during the game, the desserts serve to erode all negative feelings, and the mood of the group elevates so that all are pleasantly happy when returning to their homes. There are many ways to tolerate winter. One can take up any number of winter sports or indoor activities. But we humans are gregarious, and for thousands of years it has helped to do these activities with friends. Especially if they’re good cooks.