Suppose you’re driving along and you tune into the local radio station. An announcer says, “Notice to traffic on Mudflat Highway. You should know that there’s a forest fire by mile 19, a bridge out on mile 22 and a buffalo stampede going on at mile 14 right now.” You might be glad to get the word so you can avoid those difficulties.
Airplane pilots also like to know what they’re getting into so they can stay safe, and the NOTAM system was developed to help them with that. It was patterned after the older Notices to Mariners system that told oceangoing vessels what sort of problems were occurring in various parts of the ocean. The Titanic’s crew might have appreciated a system that warned of icebergs ahead.
Difficulties arise in life. Our grandmothers told us how to stay safe; they said to watch out for bad guys and not to go into dark alleys.
When the NOTAM system of information for airplane pilots had problems recently and shut down for 90 minutes, many people guessed that some human had been the cause, and that grandma had been right. And maybe there are some troublemakers who said to themselves, “Gosh, I wish I’d caused that.”
After the latest air traffic shutdown, there are probably people who say they’ll never fly again. So highway congestion could become a little bit worse. Of course, that choice is their privilege, they can stay on the ground forever if they want; there’s plenty to see and do there. Nobody should be forced to fly.
Flying is encouraged though. Sometimes it’s the only way to make a tight schedule work. Sometimes people say to friends that they won’t be able to go on vacation in the Bahamas unless they fly or take a slow boat from Florida. If they take the slow boat, they could miss the party with their friends who flew, and they may even get to research what it’s like to be seasick for hours on end. Boating is an option that makes flying look a little better.
So if the NOTAM outage is something that causes people to distrust flying, I’d say that they should think again. NOTAMs are simply safety messages, they tell pilots about nonstandard conditions that may affect a flight. They include things like burned-out light bulbs along runways, or unusually strong wind gusts near the ground at the destination. Any pilot should review the NOTAMS for the area where she or he is going to discover if anything unusual is likely to show up. Since any human-designed system will fail now and then, the conservative solution, to shut down traffic, was clearly wise in this case.
The first report I heard about the NOTAM outage came from a “travel expert” who said that the cause might have been a terrorist act. He’d have made a good grandma. Give him credit, though, he didn’t have any time to become well informed about what had happened, so was forced to guess. An evil human seems more likely than does a burned-out computer.
Later reviews of the problem showed that money is part of the trouble, older systems cost money to update, and the NOTAM system, which was started in the 1950s, could use some help, even though it has worked well for years. Some say if it ain’t broke, don’t spend money on it.
The government has recently done a huge upgrade to flight safety by adding a system called ADSB, and most planes that fly in most of the country are required to have it. It costs the airplane’s owner a chunk of money, but is worth every penny. Among other things, it shows with great precision the locations of traffic and weather in an area. It seems very reliable.
The factor that makes air travel safe is the constant improvements to the system that controls it. That attitude is most important. Safety improvements will continue to be developed as time goes on, and because of this, commercial aviation will stay one of the safest travel methods ever developed.
It’s gotten to the point where the passengers are the most hazardous things in the plane.