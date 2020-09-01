It’s difficult at times for people trained in the sciences to communicate with those trained in other fields. The languages are simply different, largely because the process of taking in information is different.
Scientists tend to be skeptics; others tend to evaluate information on the basis of its source. The education a person has doesn’t make him or her a scientist, and you don’t have to be labeled a scientist to think like one.
Rumor says that Galileo never even heard of a bachelor’s degree, and many people with doctor’s degrees in music or literature might never consider themselves to be scientists.
For my purposes, behavior defines the person. A scientist generally listens carefully most of the time, considers what’s been said by others and sees if there’s anything in his or her experience that confirms the statement just given. If the statement tends to mostly agree with information in the scientist’s field of knowledge, then the way it was presented might determine how completely it will be accepted.
But immediate acceptance of opinions, theories or facts is unusual, and acceptance of matters of fact depends on how picky one wants to be, or how the concept is to be used.
For example, saying that there are 24 hours in a day is good enough for most of us, even though that’s not strictly true. Every now and then, a fraction of a second is added to the 24 hours because the speed of the earth’s rotation is gradually slowing down, which makes the day longer. People couldn’t measure how much longer until extremely accurate atomic clocks were developed, but days are about 1.7 milliseconds (thousandths of a second) longer than they were a century ago.
This is mostly caused by the moon’s gravity making tides in the oceans and on land. Tidal action is a kind of friction that slows the earth’s rotation. Most scientists would say that this concept is pretty cool, but it doesn’t make any difference in their day-to-day activities.
I got an engineering degree in 1965, and nobody noticed. In 1981, I got a physics degree so I could teach high school, (engineering alone is not enough) and it seemed like too many people noticed. Associations like AAAS, the American Association for the Advancement of Science, sent me invitations to join, but I often have an attitude of “prove your worth, or I’m not joining.”
I looked up the organization on the web, and see that now they offer a T-shirt with membership. That makes them seem a bit hokey, to me. Wearing a T-shirt doesn’t increase scientific IQ at all, and I’m pretty sure that the AAAS shirt would go in the embarrassing T-shirt drawer, for use only if every other shirt was in the laundry bin.
The character of a person is not determined by the organizations joined, nor bumper stickers on the car, nor schools attended nor political leanings. Character is demonstrated by actions taken. Similarly, a person’s title is a shorthand way society has of categorizing him or her, but nobody’s title fits exactly. People are complex.
Scientists tend to observe a phenomenon and wonder if it implies that there’s something that they’ve missed. We were camping recently, and in many campgrounds, there were more American flags flying than we were used to seeing. The same was true along roadways and on vehicles.
There were other factors that seemed to happen at the same time as the increase in the number of flags, such as the lack of biting insects this year, or the warm, sunny weather we were having, or the number of COVID-19 cases in the news. All of these happened at the same time as the flag increase, but the common-sense filter in me said that they had nothing to do with each other.
Common sense has to be used carefully; it’s often wrong. There was also an increase in Trump flags, and I wondered if the message was that his supporters were declaring themselves to be good Americans, but that others weren’t. That’s a theory, but it has not been confirmed statistically. Don’t accept it as fact.
Real Americans inform themselves without bias, then vote.