When my parents were first married, they lived in Wausau, Wisconsin, right across the street from a ski area called Rib Hill. There was probably a moving rope tow setup there that hauled people up the hill. Now the place is called Rib Mountain and it has chair lifts to get people up the hill in comfort. A chair lift turns a hill into a mountain.
Because my folks had learned to ski, they taught my brother Tom and me. The family had moved to Ludington, and we went to the State Park to ski. I must have been four years old, and Tom would have been seven. Mom had made hot chocolate and put it in a thermos. We went to the shelter house on the Logging Trail, where there was a table for a picnic, and a hill behind the house that could be used to teach us kids the basics of skiing. Nowadays that hill is full of trees, which makes me feel ancient, but then there were none, and we side-stepped up the hill to pack the snow, and then skied down to repeat the process. Gradually we learned a little bit. I only remember having cold feet and hot chocolate that was too hot.
Our skis were wood with a slot through the middle that could accommodate a strap to hold on a boot. It was a sloppy connection, and it worked, but not well. By the time I was six, my skis had bindings to hold a ski boot firmly in place. The bindings were called bear traps, because they held so firmly that they could mess up ankle anatomy in a bad spill. The ski boots had hard leather toes, so Larry Terwilliger and I had a toe-stomping contest, his steel-toed shoes vs my leather-toed boots. I think he won, because my toes hurt, but I didn’t admit it.
About 1948, Dad had wanted to take us to a ski area, Caberfae, which was the only one within a reasonable distance, but we kids alternated having colds, so the year passed with no ski trips. The next year, though, we were healthy enough, and began a tradition of going to Caberfae twice every weekend, Saturday and Sunday. Soon my cousin Marge started coming with us. We got our first family season pass in 1949 or 50. Eventually, Marge went to high school in Leelanau where there was a fearsome ski hill and a Scandinavian coach named Peppi. She joined the ski team, and won No. 2 in the state, but never liked competition, and later quit skiing altogether.
My wife Chrissie’s introduction to skiing was different. She took her brand-new Christmas-present wood skis out to a hill, and Wally, a friend of her father’s, volunteered to show her how to use them. He fell, broke a ski, and her career was over for the next 20-plus years.
Almost everything has changed in the sport, mostly for the better. Consider the equipment, and feel free to disagree.
Attaching the ski to the boot with bear trap bindings greatly improved control, but increased injuries. So a safety binding was developed that released the ski before the ankle broke. HOWEVER, the loose ski would run down the hill, and sometimes hit people and damage them. So a safety strap was used to keep the loose ski with the skier. HOWEVER, if the skier were moving fast, the loose ski tied to his foot could damage him or her. So a brake system was developed on the ski, and it was activated whenever the boot and ski separated.
In the early days, (late ‘20s to ‘60s) skis needed waxing to slide. Paraffin stolen from Mom’s kitchen worked.
Somebody made skis of cast aluminum, hoping to replace wood. They never were popular. Somebody else made skis laminated of plastic, aluminum and wood, and they are still used today. The shape of the skis changed from straight sided to wide at the ends and narrow in the middle. It made them easier to control, and old guys especially liked them. They could make up with technology for what they’d lost in ability.
Think of the tremendous sums that were spent on this silly industry. Fun is worth it.