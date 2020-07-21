Do you remember the movie, “Groundhog Day?”
Bill Murray was an unmarried curmudgeonly weather reporter for some TV show, and was assigned to go to Pennsylvania on February Second to report on the ceremonies surrounding the annual Groundhog Day weather forecast.
He didn’t want to go, and was grouchy because of that. It seemed like every little thing irritated him. The fact that the whole community was happily ready to observe their annual ceremony, maybe to attract tourists, maybe just because it was fun, bugged him.
He hated the obese pet groundhog named Punxsutawney Phil, which would perform the official forecasting for the coming year. That made everything worse.
He hated that the locals enjoyed the old Pennsylvania Dutch superstition that, if a groundhog emerging from its burrow on this day sees its shadow due to clear weather, it will retreat to its den and winter will persist for six more weeks; but if it does not see its shadow because of cloudiness, spring will arrive early.
Maybe he hated the idea that the locals preferred a superstition about a “weather forecasting ‘rat’” to a scientific weather forecast.
Then for no logical reason, February Second repeated itself, over and over. The same things happened again and again, which got Murray even more irritated for some time. But then he began to mellow, became more accepting of his situation, and was even helpful on occasion. It all turns out happily. Don’t worry.
There is a lot in life that seems to repeat, and the current lockdowns are suddenly reminding me of the movie. We seem to be living days over and over, following a fixed pattern. Wake up, listen to the news, catch up on reading magazines, have breakfast, feed the birds, and on it goes, from day to day, without much change in our routine. The grass gets mowed on Friday, the house gets cleaned on Tuesdays, we take trash to the transfer station on the same days each week, and ads and bills come in the mail daily.
We do walk about four or five days a week in the state park, following trails that most other people avoid. Exceptional events rarely happen, because we’re staying in the home area, not seeing many people. A big event is when a tree falls across a trail in the park, and we dutifully tell park staff.
And then there is the run-up to the coming election. It seems unreal, somehow. The political roadmap is being followed as it always has been, and the political statements all sound so familiar that they could have been taken from almost any previous election that I can recall.
Oh, certainly, this current battle of propaganda is a bit unique, and the participants seem to be a bit farther apart than usual, but the atmosphere is familiar, full of half-answered questions and partisan behavior. An effort is made to scare the public, because there is a tendency for voters to stay with the current administration in times of crisis. But partisanship can fade away, and crises are usually exaggerated or completely manufactured.
Think of the Domino Theory that got us into Vietnam, or the hypothetical weapons of mass destruction that led to the Iraq war. There was a bit of truth in both of these, but it was exaggerated beyond reality.
I must be a bit of a curmudgeon; I think I’ve complained about things that every president since Eisenhower has done. A lot of these evils turned out to be in my imagination, they ranged from womanizer to warmonger to economic dunce. But like the “Groundhog Day” movie, the political events and people keep coming around, acting much like the earlier ones did. Some good, some with no ethics, some smart, some rather slow. Over and over it happens. Some could deal with problems, some manufactured problems for political gain.
Right now, we have an actual problem with COVID-19, and that’s messing up the economy. Two non-political problems, and we depend on politicians to solve them. It’s changed the whole Groundhog Day system we’ve had forever. Now we’re depending some unknown hero in a pharmaceutical lab to save us.
Let’s hope one shows up.