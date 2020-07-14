Each evening, I try to record the happenings of the day, so for some years now, I have been able to look back and see what we were doing in the past.
Then I can get an idea of my feelings about the world’s status on that date. Sometimes it’s helpful in giving perspective: what was awful then may seem tame now, or the reverse could be true.
I tend to get philosophical on significant days, such as New Year’s Eve, and the following is an example.
“December 31, 2006 —
“The church service was good. The minister’s sermon compared the attitude of forgiveness that Gerald Ford, who died Tuesday, had shown when he became President, with the attitude of revenge concerning the hanging of Saddam Hussein this weekend. What is the world coming to?”
There are several ways to deal with troubling events. One of them, revenge, is a simplistic solution to a situation. It’s quick and instinctive, but may not solve problems. Instincts evolved to protect the individual, but as societies have grown, personal welfare depends more and more on the welfare of the group. Thus, we are set up for conflicting emotions, when group goals and personal goals don’t agree.
Now, in 2020, events may appear to be moving toward the revenge model again, when society could use a solution-oriented course of action. But appearances can be deceiving. When thousands of people gather to protest injustices, all kinds of motives for the gathering are usually present. Some are there hoping to reduce injustice on racial matters. Some are there to make others aware of the injustices that have happened. Some fear the possible changes that may happen, and some try to turn the gathering from peaceful to violent.
Several years ago, a 100-year-old lady was interviewed, and asked how she felt the world had changed over time. She replied that people had become much less violent. That may be true, or, as she aged, she may have moved into a more peaceful group.
Mrs. Mac, the lady who owned the rooming house where I lived during college, had been a teacher in her early years in one of the western states, maybe Nebraska. She reported that kids almost always brought guns to school, but that they were used for protection from wild animals, and almost never used as threats. They had to check their weapons when in school.
So the old question comes up again: are we more violent than we used to be, or are we just more aware of the violence that has always been there? Or could it be that truly caring about our fellow creatures is a new thing for humans? In some countries at different times, life has had little value. During World War II, some native stevedores were loading cargo into a U.S. Navy ship in the Philippine Islands when one of them slipped off the gangplank and fell in the water. Apparently he couldn’t swim well, and one of his fellow workers threw him an electric cord to grab. He was electrocuted and died. His group thought it was a great joke.
Some say that we’re moving toward a practice of accepting more violence in our society. When most people lived on small farms, they were competing for food with all kinds of creatures, from fungi to bugs to varmints, and thus, for them to eat, it was necessary to eliminate pests. Nowadays, many of us hire professionals to get rid of spiders and insects around our houses, and most of us have no problem using traps to save our homes from mice. As long as we don’t see the bodies, it’s OK. But sometimes, people are pesky. What then?
As world population increases, so do problems. It becomes ever harder to feed everyone, and crowds make it easier for diseases to spread. As a result, we care increasingly about protecting ourselves, and may feel deep down that the other guy is a competitor, and expendable. Tolerating violence may be one of nature’s ways of controlling population. The increasing popularity of carrying guns could be for personal protection, or it could be for intimidation. Neither is a sign of a healthy society.