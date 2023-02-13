In the 1990s we took a cruise. A friend of Chrissie’s was arranging travel at that time, and he talked us into a cruise from Port Canaveral, Florida, to Nassau in the Bahamas. The ship was an older British cruise liner that had been fitted with a stabilizing feature so it didn’t roll too much and get as many passengers sick. It was complete with a restaurant and a casino, and a friend of ours claimed that the company could pay people to cruise if they’d promise to gamble.
Returning from Bahamas to Florida, they had a “sea day,” when they went slowly so there would be many hours of casino time. However, the stabilizers didn’t work very well when the ship was slow, and many folks turned greenish. So did I.
So my enthusiasm wasn’t great when Chrissie found an ad for a Caribbean cruise on board the Sea Cloud, a 360-foot long, four-masted barque-rigged ship that had been built for Marjorie Merriweather Post, a very wealthy lady who owned a cereal company. I like sailboats, and had never sailed on a “square rigger,” a vessel with rectangular sails, one above another, on several masts. I was pretty easy to convince.
We met the boat at a Caribbean island, maybe St. Bart’s, and were given a complementary drink, and shown to our cabin. It was a great relief to unpack and relax after a long day of travel.
If you’re interested in the Sea Cloud, there’s a good history of it online, complete with many photos. What follows here are rumors and stories we picked up during our trip. Most have some basis in fact.
The typical day for this cruise involved arriving at some tropical island in the late morning, going ashore and seeing the local sights. The crew aboard the vessel included naturalists, and each day they would give us a brief history of the island or the region, and tell us of the things tourists like to see, such as an old fort or the town’s historic districts. The naturalists added very much to the trip, so we always went ashore knowing a few things about the place.
But then, we also learned about the vessel itself. Marjorie Merriweather Post had married financier E.F. Hutton, who already had a nice sailboat, named Hussar IV, a three-masted schooner, about 163 feet long. Rumor had it that Marjorie wanted a boat that was bigger than Hutton’s, so had Sea Cloud built in 1931. It is about 360 feet long and has four masts.
During World War II, it was leased to the U.S. Navy for a dollar a year, and sailed by a racially integrated Coast Guard crew. The navy took the masts off, painted it gray, and made it a weather ship in the Atlantic. After the war, they paid to have it restored to yacht condition. Among things like replacing the masts and sails, they restored a beautifully varnished wall where the Navy men had hung their dart board.
Eventually the boat was sold to Rafael Trujillo, called Papa Doc, dictator of the Dominican Republic. He used Sea Cloud to impress visiting dignitaries, but later gave it to his son, Baby Doc, who was going to school in California. Baby Doc used it to impress starlets, who often came away from a visit with a gift of fine jewelry.
Back to our cruise. The ship had been bought by a German consortium and restored again, adding about 20 cabins near the stern. We would return to the ship after an afternoon ashore, and have a nice dinner before we’d go to bed for the night. While we slept, the crew would undock, and motor the ship to a point upwind of the next island we were to visit. So in the morning, we’d wake up, the ship would now be sailing smoothly downwind, we’d eat breakfast then learn from the naturalists until we got to the next island.
There is so much more to the story, but here’s what we learned. If you cruise, go on a small ship with naturalists who lead you on interesting day trips ashore. The ocean can be boring.