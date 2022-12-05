Suppose you were an elementary school teacher with a class of about 25 fifth-grade kids.
Your job is carefully spelled out by the school board or the superintendent, even though they can’t think of everything that fifth-graders should learn. So at other times, you wing it, and teach things that you believe are good for them to learn.
Behavior is important, but you don’t want to ruin the spirit of any child, so you are careful about teaching things like manners. You don’t call a kid a total slob in need of serious correction, you choose words that are likely to make sense to that particular kid, and not insult him or her.
You have a set of personal values that have worked well, so you gently expose the children to them, by lesson and by example. But in the end, you want the kids to succeed as you have, so you tell them how, and expect them to understand and obey.
Your job is more difficult if half of your class is Hispanic immigrants, and the other half Iranian refugees, you only speak English, and barely understand what any of the Koran is about.
Some time ago, I was reading in a techie magazine about the problems the Chinese were having with running their society. The article pointed out that there are autocratic governments and democratic ones, the difference being that an autocrat tells the followers what to do, like the fifth grade teacher does, and they aren’t allowed to question, while the leaders of a democratic group get their direction from their followers.
The Chinese system is mostly an autocratic one. So is the American military to a large degree, and likewise some of our industry. The boss man tells his followers what they should do and how, but there are situations where it’s not that simple.
In industry, some people are given the job of research, and they inform the leaders of their results. Similarly in the military, some are tasked with spying, and they tell the leaders what they’ve found. But the leaders make the decisions.
With this in mind, consider what my magazine said the Chinese autocracy is trying to do, all for the good of the people. When COVID hit, they did a much more complete shutdown of their society than we in the West did, hoping to completely stop the spread of the disease.
In my mind, that’s a noble goal, but difficult. People were shut into their houses to a large degree. How to get food? The autocrat has the task of figuring that out, and the people are supposed to wait to see what he or she orders them to do. The cause is good: preserve your people, but (there is always a but) if you do it wrong, they’ll starve.
In our country, many hoarded toilet paper and complained mightily about the government. There were protests and propaganda about the way things were being run, but by and large, most leaders were searching for the best way to serve most of their followers. None of it was easy.
They had to respond to the advice and data people gave them in such a way that disease spread was minimized. And they could never be sure of the data they were given.
Many people recognized these problems and didn’t complain too loudly. Those who did scream and holler usually complained about one problem, such as the kids being out of school, and completely overlooked the other difficulties that the leaders had, like food delivery. Many solutions were tried, and some of them helped.
But the techie article tells of difficulties that the Chinese leadership had due to millions of people and many very different ethnic groups. They couldn’t find one solution for the entire country, so they stalled. However, some cities tried it. One of the ideas they used was social credit. If you behaved properly, as defined by the government, you gained a few points. If you didn’t, you lost points. And with points came privileges.
Can you imagine all the Chinese citizens thinking and behaving the same? Worse yet, how about all Americans?
Fifth grade doesn’t last a lifetime.