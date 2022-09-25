“Harold put a toad in my soup!” yelled Freddy. “Did not,” said Harold.
Data: there is a toad in the soup. Question: which kid’s analysis is wrong? Maybe a bird dropped the toad in there.
I recently ran across a term that’s new to me, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). It has added a little more to my discomfort about the world situation nowadays. A discussion of the SCO was recently in MIT’s magazine, Technology Review. It seems that this organization is led by China and Russia, and includes countries like Myanmar and Iran.
The scary thing is that it could be encouraging more surveillance (data collection) of the SCO’s citizens, plus data manipulation: censorship, and controls on individual expression. I imagine that data gathered by one country of the group is shared among all members of the organization, so the idea of privacy for citizens is becoming laughable.
In the U.S., we gather huge amounts of data. If you drive on interstate highways from Michigan to Kentucky, and cross the Ohio River on a toll bridge, there is now no place where you can stop to pay the toll. Instead, the bridge reads your license plate, and later you are sent a bill for the crossing you made. The same type of system is in operation on many toll roads from Ohio through Florida.
Fair enough, in some respects. Drivers are trading their travel data for a quicker trip, because they don’t have to stop, or carry cash, for the toll booth. What does it matter that the highway departments in several states know where you went?
But suppose the states were required to tell the federal government every place you’d gone, and when. You have no control over that. The political aspects of such data collection are what’s scary.
Some of our favorite vacation spots are in Canada, so we have often gone through customs when entering both Canada and the U.S. On one trip from New York to Michigan, the shortest way to go was through Canada, from Buffalo, New York, to Port Huron, a route we’d often taken before. It is a nice short-cut, and avoids some of the heavy truck traffic in the U.S.
On previous trips, we found the customs stop at the border to be quick and reasonable. The person in the guard shack would ask for our ID, ask where we’d been or were going, and wave us on. On one particular occasion, though, the lines to the gate were long, and it took us over an hour to reach the booth. By the time we were there, I was really hoping to find a bathroom.
We pulled up to the gate where the guard, who was hidden behind reflective sunglasses, asked the questions. I answered, of course, but this time he asked if we had any weapons with us. I answered, “No,” but then thought about the small jackknife in my pocket. I wondered what he considered a weapon. My knife? The wrench in the car’s tool box? How would he analyze that data?
“You were looking at the glove box,” he said, and asked me forcefully if I had a weapon there. I told him that there was no weapon there, which was true. I figured that it was no time to explain the jackknife or bathroom to him.
After more questions, he let us go, and we hurried to a nearby gas station. The day became normal again. Almost. I had become paranoid. So when we got to the entry point to the U.S., and some of the same questions about weapons were asked, I wondered if we had been tagged as suspicious and were forever branded electronically.
Government collection of data is harmless. The way that data is used is what counts. If we Americans feel that our data is collected and used for good reasons, we’ll have little problem with it. Once enough of the population feels picked on by improper data analysis, though, difficulties can be expected. Think of Jan. 6.
The nation is already polarized. Whether there is or isn’t a toad in the national soup, the data needs to be analyzed honestly.