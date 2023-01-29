As I watch the mess playing out in Ukraine I have wondered why the Russians keep up the war going on there. Much of the news I hear makes it sound like it’s Mr. Putin’s personal war, and he doesn’t want to lose face by calling it off. It seems to me that he’s said so much about the West threatening Russia that he can no longer back up and declare peace. His doing so would make him look weak to his fellow countrymen, and it’s not in the Russian nature to do that. He might not survive.
From that train of thought, I switch to wondering what it would take to allow peace in that conflict. My logic says that losing face isn’t as bad as losing so many soldiers, but then I don’t understand the Russian mind, and probably never will. Is this war typical of the Russian national personality?
It seems to me that nations have personalities which reflect the values of their people. But the U.S. demonstrates why there isn’t just one personality. If a person in Alabama calls you a Yankee, it’s no compliment, whereas in New England states, it might be. People out west often wear cowboy boots, even if they never ride horses. And in the Great Lakes states, many people have boats, even if they don’t use them. With all these regional differences, one national character description just doesn’t make sense.
And yet, the national media and my fifth-grade teacher agreed that the United States’ personality is one of fairness, a willingness to help one’s neighbor and inventiveness. My mother once told me that the French are excitable, and that people who live in hot countries tend to be lazy. Over the years I’ve heard enough descriptions of various countries’ personalities that I’ve quite given up believing any of them.
We generally assume the Russians are not to be trusted. In 1898 the writer Rudyard Kipling said so. In 1935, after some Russian generals had dinner with the American ambassador, Joseph E. Davies, Stalin, the Russian dictator had them eliminated. And now, it seems that the violence in Ukraine shows the Russians are ruthless and uncaring.
At least that’s how most of the news describes it. I’m sure that if anyone would listen to a loyal Russian with the gift of gab, we’d hear a different story, a story that shows Russia as a picked-on victim of Western aggression.
We keep hoping the Russians will see reason and change into nice guys, but it takes more than the wishes of countries that supply weapons to their enemies to cause reform. I’ve tried to come up with factors that could alter a country’s character, and here are some, not in any particular order. Would any of these make any difference?
Climate change. If the earth gets too hot, many nations may become grouchy. But Russia owns Siberia, a land of snow and ice most of the year. Will Russians and Siberia become pleasant?
Security. Countries that don’t feel safe from invasion don’t trust anybody. How to fix it? I can’t imagine Mr. Putin saying, “Oops, let’s change policy.”
There are more factors. A list should include things that make life tolerable or better for the citizens: Freedom to do as one wants. Quality and availability of health care. Availability of education. Perception of less poverty.
It seems that the Russian propaganda machine has made the people feel that their nation is threatened, and the sacrifice of soldiers, equipment and resources is justified to keep from being overthrown by outside forces. Russians have sometimes been the overthrowing force, and being on the other end of the situation must be scary.
So can we do anything to make the situation better? Once their propaganda machine has convinced their nation that it’s threatened, it would be almost impossible for the threat (us) to convince them that we’re really nice, and that having NATO next door would be good. And can you imagine any of our legislators advocating being nice to Russians? There’s no future election win in that.
Only grounds for radicals to raid the capitol again.