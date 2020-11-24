We live near the edge of Lake Michigan, a body of water that deserves respect. For generations, it has affected the character of the cities along it, and of the people living in them. It moderates the climate of the Michigan shore, making that region good for tourism, and for farming, especially orchards.
The strip of land 10 miles wide along the lake has generally warmer winters and cooler summers than does the area farther east, largely due to the massive heat reservoir that the lake represents, and the generally westerly winds that blow the lake’s air over the land. Moisture evaporates from the lake’s surface, then condenses when it moves over the colder shore in winter, causing heavy snowfall along the lake, but warmer temperatures than are felt inland. In the summer, a similar phenomenon happens, but the condensation and clouds usually form farther from the lake, where the hot air over the land rises to meet cooler air at higher altitudes. So the 10-mile-wide tourist strip is often sunny in summer, even though it’s cloudy farther inland.
The lake itself has been an important transportation route for centuries, even before Europeans came to this country. The natives had developed canoes, and were able to carry heavy loads with little effort, instead of hauling them overland. Now thousand-foot-long freighters carry many tons of materials over the same routes supplying places farther south with everything from grains to gravel and minerals. But the lake can be hazardous.
The steel-hulled Liberian freighter Francisco Morazan was a cargo ship that was built in 1922 for German owners. (Wikipedia) Planning to make one last trip before winter, the ship left Chicago on Nov. 27, 1960, bound for Holland via the St. Lawrence Seaway, loaded with 940 tons of general cargo.
The 24-year-old captain, Eduardo Trivizas, and a multi-national crew of 13 men sailed the ship, which was his first command. He had five years of sailing experience and was a graduate of the Greek Navy School. The captain’s wife and traveling companion, Anistasia, age 29, who was pregnant with their second child, was also aboard.
The day after leaving Chicago, a cold 40-mph wind blew out of the northwest, and the Morazan’s decks were awash with spray. After the ship passed the Point Betsie Light, near Frankfort, blinded by fog and heavy snow, she ran aground about 300 feet off the southwest shore of South Manitou Island. The stranded ship maintained contact with two Coast Guardsmen at the North Manitou Shoal Lighthouse and with a state forester stationed on South Manitou Island who flashed light signals to the stranded ship. Rescue vessels arrived the next morning along with two helicopters and an amphibian airplane from the Traverse City Coast Guard Station.
The lake was wild all day. The ship did not seem to be in immediate danger, but the captain was worried that some of the big waves might lift the ship off the shoal and carry it into deeper water. He arranged to have his wife lifted from the ship by helicopter on Friday, Dec. 2. On Sunday, Dec. 4, the crew abandoned ship and was taken by the ice breaker Mackinaw to Traverse City.
The next summer, I was sailing aboard the yawl, Caribe, and we ran into rough weather north of Manistee, so stopped at the excellent harbor on South Manitou Island, and tied up to the old Coast Guard pier for the night. Four of us walked along the beach to the area near the Morazon, and two of us waded and swam out to explore it. By then, the ship was in about six feet of water, as sand must have filled in around it. We climbed aboard, and found that serious souvenir collectors had been there before us, and the remains of a European girly magazine were all we found that wasn’t nailed down. The ship stunk horribly; part of the cargo had been hides for leatherwork, and they were rotting. We didn’t stay long.
The owners of the Francisco Morazan were never found and nothing was done about removing the ship. Now rusting apart, it is home to cormorants and gulls, and still stinks.