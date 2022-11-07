A fable.
Joe managed the dump. A bear moved in, and people were afraid of it. But Joe talked to it, and found that it wanted to live away from people and a smelly dump seemed like the ideal spot.
Joe and the bear debated where there might be a better place for it to live, but couldn’t think of one. Bear didn’t want to bother anyone, but did want to eat regularly and perhaps raise a family.
“Little bears are the cutest things ever,” the bear said. “But they’re a lot of work, and have to be trained.”
Joe advised it never to eat pet dogs, especially small ones. Maybe it should work on the rabbits that were eating Mable’s garden plants. They worked out an agreement. The bear said it found fresh road kill acceptable and would clean up the local roadsides. It agreed to work only at night, and in time, the area looked a lot neater.
Joe found a place behind an old dumpster where the bear could set up a den and all went well for some time. But one night Mable saw the bear hauling off a dead roadkill deer, and raised a ruckus.
“The bear murdered our beautiful deer. Bears can kill our children,” she howled. “They’re dangerous bloodthirsty carnivores. Call out the police to shoot it.”
Mabel and the bear only met that one time; she wore lots of perfume, so the bear could smell her coming and hide. Regardless, she kept at her campaign, gathered supporters and raised money.
A realtor said that a den in the neighborhood would damage property values. “Sure, this bear hasn’t eaten any children, but what if others move in? It’s a known fact that bears mostly eat little girls. That’s sex discrimination.” He called a lawyer.
Bears want food and a peaceful den. People want food and a peaceful home, so they plan ahead and get a refrigerator. They’ll traditionally work to earn things, so they’ll survive hard times. Bears plan ahead, and eat a lot in the fall, getting fat before cold weather arrives, then they sleep in their dens.
Economists think a lot like bears do. But they plan for the whole country, not just for themselves.
They have an idea what the population needs and wants, and try to figure ways to make it happen, far into the future.
They take into account things that get people upset, and try to work out ahead of time ways to avoid difficulties.
They deal with wealth and its distribution. However, they don’t have many tools; the interest rate on borrowed money is a big one, and the amount of money available is another. One difference between economists and most people is that the average Joe reacts to changes, the economist tries to anticipate them, and to a degree, control them.
To run the country right, we need leaders who understand economics.
During campaigns, challengers claim their opponent will create recession or inflation, or both. Facts get twisted, just like Mable did when describing the bear. On the campaign trail, the candidates distort facts, and claim that their opponent caused all kinds of trouble for the people. They say bears, pharmaceutical companies and foreigners are evil.
Candidates usually blame incumbents for everything bad, whether it’s justified or not. They feel that if they want to be elected, they’ve got to scream like Mabel; not necessarily the whole truth, or even anything near it. Just so they get elected… Maybe they plan to do good work once in office, but they can’t if they don’t get elected.
The administration that was in office when COVID-19 began had to guess at a course of action. Nobody knew how bad the disease would be. Economists compared this disease to the 1918 flu epidemic and its effect on the economy. They made guesses on how to avoid a recession, like the Great Depression in 1929, and advised whoever would listen. Maybe their advice helped matters, but no one knows for sure.
Should we base our actions on advice of Mable, who screams a lot, or a person who understands bears and gives advice based on experience?