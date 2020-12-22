Suppose you’ve got a hot frying pan on the stove, and the food was all cooked, so the burner is turned off. Dinner has already been shoveled on to the plates and set on the table. It’s time to eat. When cleanup time comes, you’re a little bit careful in handling that frypan, because it might still be hot. But it turns out to be only warm, so it gets washed and put away with little thought of the winter solstice or the lack of snow or whether the ski areas will have a profitable year.
Each year, the day with the shortest time of sunlight is around Dec. 21. Various almanacs will tell you that this year, that happened on Monday at 5:02 a.m. But 5:02 a.m. is the moment when the sun reaches its farthest point south, as we see it in the Eastern time zone, and what you’d like to know is how many hours of daylight you’ll have for playing around outside.
Or if you’re a squirrel, how many hours you can hunt for food.
The length of daylight depends on how far north you are. At the north pole on Dec. 21, you don’t get to see the sun at all. In mid-Michigan, the sun is up for 8 hours, 49 minutes. Near Chicago, it can be seen for 9 hours and 6 minutes, and in southern Florida, 10 hours and 7 minutes.
This was found by using the web site Solartopo.com, which is pretty cool, even though it also tries to get you to remortgage your home, and maybe your car and dog. But that’s a topic for another time. Here we’re considering the weather and the frying pan.
On the winter solstice, the shortest daylight time of the year for us in the Northern Hemisphere, the sun is not visible for very long, so it can’t supply very much heat to us. It’s like the burner on the stove. If you turn the stove on for two minutes, the frying pan won’t heat up much, like a winter day doesn’t get hot. If you turn it on for 20 minutes, the pan will get quite hot, just like your back yard in the summer. If you turn the burner on for two, off for two, then on for two more, you’ll find that the pan temperature rises and falls a short time after the heat is applied or cut off. Just like the earth temperature follows the sunny times.
On the day after the solstice, the sun will be around for a few seconds longer, so it seems that the weather should be warmer. But it keeps getting colder. The extra sunlight each day just slows the cooling.
The snowman you made won’t melt, maybe not until March. He develops a tan, which is really just airborne dirt sticking to him, so he looks pretty sickly, but unless a glob of warm air moves up from the south, (a heat wave), he doesn’t melt.
You may want springtime weather, but you’ll have to wait. The sun has to be up for a much longer time each day before the earth starts to heat up. Winter seems to hang on forever.
If you enjoy complaining, this is a good time for it; no skill is required. But if you want to enjoy life, don’t grump about shoveling snow; throw on your skis or snowshoes or mukluks (whatever they are) and go outside with a camera to get pictures of the beauty around you. Make a snow dragon. Donate a warm coat to someone who can’t afford one; it’ll warm your spirit.
Someone has developed the concept of meteorological winter, which (in the Northern Hemisphere) starts on Dec. 1 and goes through February. Meteorological seasons are based on the average annual temperature cycle observed on Earth, not the length of day. Winter is when it feels cold outside.
Meteorological midwinter is Jan. 14; after that you can expect actual warming to begin. Daylight will be noticeably longer. Spring is coming. The burner has been on for a while, the pan is warming up.
The local grouch will have to complain about politics.