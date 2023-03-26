If you were a prehistoric person, wandering about looking for food, you would probably measure time by whether it was light or dark outside the cave. You might have learned that you weren’t too good at hunting at night, so you might have made a habit of catching up on sleep when it was dark.
There just wasn’t much else to do. You might have realized that the dark and light periods were roughly equal in length, so that’s how you kept track of time.
Obviously, things have changed a lot. Now we wonder: what time is it? When are we supposed to be there? Do we have time enough? Are we on time?
As we sit here waiting for the right time to leave for Sunday’s church service or the latest Marvel movie, we calculate when we should leave. It takes about 15 minutes for us to get there if the roads are in good shape. Should we allow for time to shovel the driveway? Obviously winter complicates the calculations.
Although it’s something that rules our lives, time is invisible, only a concept, but it’s been ruling people for thousands of years and of course, there have been many attempts to make it easier to use. Using the position of the sun in the sky works moderately well until clouds move in.
Somebody noticed that putting a post in the ground and marking the position of its shadow through the day would help keep track of time. The mark for lunchtime would be relatively consistent, and one would know when to come indoors for the daily peanut butter sandwich. Of course, clouds could mess up the system, so better ones had to be created.
One of the next developments was a water clock. Think of a bucket with a small hole in the bottom. If it was filled with water each morning, and the water level gradually dropped as the day went on, sandwich time could be marked on the inside of the bucket, and life could be made more regular. It would even work at night. But if a thirsty dog or cow came by, errors could happen.
Eventually mechanical clocks that use a pendulum and a “grasshopper escapement” were developed, and they did a great service to people who cared about time. Some of the earliest clocks had no hands, only bells that tolled to call monks to prayer. Later, hands as we know them were added, and the clocks were useful to more people.
The mechanical clocks became more accurate by getting rid of the pendulum, and using what’s called a balance wheel instead. Those clocks could also be made small enough to be wrist watches. The more a watch divides the minute up, the more accuracy is possible.
But people can complicate anything. Every year, when there’s a time change from standard to daylight savings or back, one hears many debates about it, and indignant righteousness on the part of the parties involved. Personally, I like the long summer evenings.
Some years ago, Chrissie and I spent a vacation flying a small airplane (Cessna 172) in New Zealand. It took about 14 hours of flying time on a commercial jet to get from California to Fiji, then another four hours from there to Queenstown, New Zealand, which is 18 hours ahead of Michigan. After a day or two to adjust to the time change, we joined with the company, Flyinn NZ, that was to show us the country from the air.
Among all the places we landed, one of my favorites was a deserted beach at a place called Spit Island, where a long, curving ocean beach made a good landing strip. We stopped, got out and walked around for about 15 minutes, then took off again. Time on that beach on that day was measured by the tide coming up, and before long, the place we’d landed would be under water.
The more civilized we become, the more time rules us, unless we are cats. Cats are primitive, they don’t wear watches, so how do they always know when it’s feeding time? Are they superior? It’s a scary thought.