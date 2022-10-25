Take a hike in the south end of the Ludington State Park and imagine what life was like in the logging era and how rugged the lumbermen had to be. There is an online article about this by the Center for Michigan History Studies. Reading it makes one feel lucky to live in our current time.
The park land was formed thousands of years ago, when a glacier moved into this area of Michigan carrying ground-up rocks and sand with it. If you can get a ride over the park in a small airplane and climb to about 6000 feet above sea level, you will be about as high as the top of the ice sheet was at its maximum. When it melted, it left behind mega-tons of sand.
As you fly over the park, you will see long lines of dunes which run mostly north and south, roughly parallel to the Lake Michigan shore. As long as wind blows the sand, the dunes grow and move slowly downwind, generally to the east. They gradually cover things that were there before: roads, trees, ponds, buildings and older dunes. Hollywood could create a Hungry Hill horror movie about a sand dune that gobbles up innocent victims. Anything can be exaggerated. For a completely different perspective, use a magnifying glass to look at grains of sand from a beach. You will see that they are formed from many kinds of rock, ground down to sand by the glacier. Whatever social media says, the dunes and beaches were not made by the legendary Paul Bunyan and his blue ox. Rather, the sand that forms the present dunes came from the Lake Michigan beach. And that beach sand came from mountains that were in Canada, northeast of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. There is a long chain of events with evidence to support it: Mountains rose up, climate cooled, glaciers formed and moved south, grinding down the mountains, climate warmed again, the glaciers melted and dropped the ground-up rock and sand, which became hills and beaches. Wind blew the sand to form dunes, which moved slowly inland. Plants grew and blocked the wind, so the dunes stopped moving, many thousands of years after the mountains had first formed.
But other cycles of events are happening more rapidly, driven by man. Mrs. O’Leary’s cow is blamed for the Chicago fire of 1871, which gave reason to cut down vast forests in Michigan and ship the wood to Chicago to rebuild the city. With the forests gone, the wind was once again able to blow sand around, forming new dunes, which were once again tied down by plant growth long enough for people to build a State Park on them. Nowadays, though, the sand itself is being shipped off to distant destinations, disappearing like the trees disappeared. It took weather changes and glaciers many thousands of years to create the beaches and dunes that are now in the park. It took mankind not much more than thirty years to eliminate most of the ancient pine forests that were in the area before the 1800s.
The cycles keep happening, volcanoes form mountains, weather and glaciers chew them up and move the pieces away. Warmth melts glaciers, and they drop their loads of sand. Wind moves dunes again, plants grow and stop the movement of sand, man removes the plants, the sand moves again. Over and over it happens. But in addition to the cycle, there is a trend. The mountains don’t get rebuilt, the sand doesn’t come back.
Not only are many changes on the earth cyclic; there are cycles in mankind’s works, too. Populations increase and decrease with times of health, diseases, floods and famines. For centuries, wars have alternated with times of peace. In war, there is a trend is toward more deadly weapons, from swords to guns to nuclear arms. There is also a trend toward greater world population and easy travel, both of which can allow diseases to travel and humans to suffer.
We humans try to control the environment to make our lives better. Does that mean we have to control our population, too? Is there any possible way to avoid a long, slow disaster?