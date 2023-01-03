Back in the 1950s, when I was in high school, my parents bought a small set of books of the works of Rudyard Kipling. In my spare time, I started reading them, and was very entertained, especially by the stories about three British soldiers in India, when England was building its empire there.
They were stories of life in a war-torn country, a land that the English were going to improve, whether the natives wanted improvement or not.
In those days, many European nations were doing the same, forming colonies all over the world. Kipling was a war reporter, sending back stories to England about the trials of life in the days of conquest, stories that told of skirmishes, and of the society of the English civilians who lived there to support the empire’s growth.
That included women, some of whom I gathered to be married to officers, and others who were very powerful on their own.
There were the stories of soldiers of various ranks, abilities, and values. It was a cross-section of humanity, and the way we people operate.
Stories included barracks life, and one book was titled, “Barracks-room Ballads and Departmental ditties.” It contained songs and stories of that life. The only song that was familiar to me was, “The Road To Mandalay,” which became popular in this country. It was a soldier’s lament, a song of longing to go back where things were better, and a sweetheart “in a cleaner, greener land.”
Kipling dealt with the politics of the time. One of his tales that haunted me was of a British ex-soldier who came into the regiment with what sounded like severe PTSD. He had been captured by Russians some time before, and torture was implied.
His mind was gone, and he couldn’t be understood.
About the same time, a Russian officer was in the area, and he spoke with this disabled person, who answered in Russian, and some of his history was revealed. But before long, he died. The British politely but firmly told the Russian officer to leave. The point of the whole story was that one can’t trust Russia, (Adam-zad); any agreement is meaningless.
“When he shows as seeking quarter, with paws like hands in prayer, That is the time of peril — the time of the Truce of the Bear! There is no truce with Adam-zad — the bear that looks like a man!”
Kipling wrote of this in 1898, when Russia was still under the Czarist rule, well before the revolution in 1914-1918, which was contemporary to World War I, and led to the formation of the Soviet Union.
I was reading this stuff in the 1950s, when Stalin was in power in Russia, and not at all trusted by the West, even though Russia had been an ally in World War II.
And still today, when Mr. Putin is appearing to be completely untruthful as he carries on his war against Ukraine, we see the “Russian bear,” still alive and causing trouble.
For how many years will we in the West have such distrust of Russia? It was once a land of small farmers, scratching out a living in a land with a difficult climate. And yet, we always seem to be worried about what they might do us.
Some people I know have pit bull dogs, and these are among the sweetest and best-behaved dogs I’ve ever met. And yet, the pit bulls have a reputation of being vicious. Most likely the owners’ training of the dog makes all the difference.
Unlike dog trainers, the leaders of nations use propaganda, not dog biscuits, to shape their citizens’ beliefs and fears, and make their leadership secure. In my mind, the critical question should be whether the leaders’ claims are valid. Do they overlook smaller groups? A crazed but technically savvy, conspiracy group could do tremendous damage. And technology can’t be unlearned.
A nation’s security should improve when others respect it. But there have always been those who cause trouble for people with different values; religious, political, philosophical, educational, etc.
Tiny babies and puppies need training to become civilized or they’re not good for much. We must never overlook their training.