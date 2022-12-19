It was nice to hear people saying that their side did well in the recent elections, and indeed the closeness of the results helped make many people happy. They also rejoiced in the way the election was clearly not rigged, and results were generally accepted.
Of course, there were many reasons for the results, there were special interests that got people to the polls, many younger people voted, and many people were just tired of governmental polarization and inaction. The various candidates’ abilities were hard to judge, which made some voters depend on party affiliation to decide their votes.
Humans have developed complex languages, which gives them the ability to accuse others of just about anything, a practice which has been around for millennia. Dogs and cats show disagreement in simple ways like snarling and biting. I suppose people were at that level at one time, but they have gradually refined their techniques as their populations increased, and now let governments speak for them. Sometimes that works well.
There has been a shift in the Chinese government’s policies. It seems that people are less likely to be imprisoned if they express political disagreement. Americans seem happy to hear that. Indeed, we think that criticizing the government is a sport that’s about as popular as soccer. Many of us feel that political complaining is something that one should do in life because it helps us believe that we’re smarter than our leaders. However, this attitude can lead to problems when some resort to actions other than voting to select those leaders.
Presidents Biden and Xi met recently to smooth out international relations, and debated whose kind of government is better. Of course, each feels that his is superior; Biden thinking that the people are happier under the modified democracy that America practices, and Xi feeling that the U.S. is practicing pampering the public to a dangerous degree, so eventually there will be a rebellion and a strong man will emerge to straighten things out. Xi doubtless wonders how anything ever gets done in our country with so many people disagreeing with almost everything the government tries to do.
In theory, China’s authoritarian government makes it easy to change things: just tell the people to change. After all, the leader is very wise and he knows that everyone loves him, so all his decrees are accepted with thanks. In theory.
Also in theory, a democracy makes it easy to have changes accepted, because the people suggest the changes. After all, those who are elected to lead them are very wise and only make laws that their followers propose. For some of the leaders, a feeling of infinite wisdom seems to come with elected office. To an outsider, watching democracies operate does bring memories of cat herding, but those cats who didn’t vote or voted wrongly don’t get to join the herd and have to survive in the wild on chipmunks and gophers.
I have to guess why people go along with dictators’ wishes. Possibly, dictators make life better for everyone in the country, or at least they say they do. Maybe everyone is scared of them. Rumor had it that Papa Doc Duvalier, president of Haiti, convinced many that he was magic, and ruled from 1957 to 1971. When a drought ended, he claimed that he made the rain come. Probably some dictators have henchmen that get rich off the commoners by enforcing the dictator’s bidding.
The other day, Elmo told me that governmental power really comes from a group of highly paid advertising experts working in secret underground bunkers, making up slogans and stories so that people will love their clients, the office holders. They can make any leader or candidate look good. They don’t have to lie, but it can help now and then, so the public gets used to accepting lies. They start small, telling fat candidates to wear girdles, and bald ones to get a hair transplant or a toupee. Who ever thought a girdle was a lie? Think about a clean shave, a fake tan or false eyelashes and teeth.
I notice that Elmo is looking better lately, and he’s talking about the dogcatcher job.