Now comes the hard part.
Those who were on hand to watch the Pere Marquette Memorial Cross lifted high onto the hill it sat for decades on Tuesday morning couldn’t help but smile.
There were members of the board of the Pere Marquette Memorial Association, folks who live on the Buttersville Peninsula and many others there to watch the now stainless steel cross lifted into place. It was a glorious morning on a hot late spring day.
It took a lot of effort. It took a lot of fundraising. More, though, will be needed.
The group has more it wants to do — make it handicapped accessible, building a deck, creating a path — but now that the cross itself is back in place, it can be easy to forget that it will need to be maintained.
And that’s the hard part.
Look around at our communities we live in. Now that we’re getting out and about, take stock of what our communities offer. It’s time to help maintain what we have.
Before Memorial Day, it was brought to our attention the Civil War memorial that is in Lakeview Cemetery in Ludington. Who knows how many times we’ve whizzed by on Lakeshore Drive, headed to the state park or to visit friends on Hamlin Lake and not noticed it quietly standing within a stone’s throw of the road.
With Memorial Day, much of the focus has been on the variety of memorials, plaques and tributes that run along Ludington Avenue from the courthouse lawn to Rotary Park to the Veterans Mall at Stearns Park.
It’s easy to lose sight of something like the memorial at Lakeview Cemetery or the monuments to the men who fought in World War I and World War II at Victory Township Park.
Think about the businesses and homes that dot our county. From the grand homes in our towns to the wonderful farm houses that sit along our country roads, they’re marvelous because they’ve been maintained. Sure, there might be a new home being built a few blocks over or a half mile down the road, but there’s something about the lifeblood of an old home.
The same could be said of the businesses we patronize. It takes a lot to get those businesses up and running. Maintaining them? Even growing them to allow for others to earn something — whether it’s young people with their first jobs or those who are trying to scratch out a living. That’s the hard work.
Sometimes, these businesses need to change hands for a variety of reasons. It’s OK to inject some different ideas and new blood into a location that has traditionally had a business. That’s why people are intrigued by what’s going to be in a storefront when we notice a change.
There’s excitement for that change. Once the excitement wanes, the hard part for that entrepreneur is maintaining that customer base.
Thankfully, we live in a community and county that rallies to help keep something from going by the wayside in many cases — from landmarks big and small. We’ve rallied to keep the beloved SS Badger going strong, and she’s all set to sail this morning for Wisconsin.
It was perhaps fitting that there weren’t any major projects for Lake Michigan Carferry outside of the Michigan ticket center ahead of today’s sailing. Nothing major with the boiler. Nothing major for the ship itself. Nothing major with the docks.
The same can be said for the Pere Marquette Memorial. There are some projects down the road that still need to be completed.
Tuesday did mark a major milestone for the cross, no doubt.
There needs to be a recognition, though, that the hard part of maintaining what we have lies ahead for all of us and in locations big and small.