The days are growing shorter and it’s getting close to time to harvest the crops that were put in during the spring.
It was a significant time for gathering for Scottville, and to many extents, it still is. But for many years, the moment was marked by the Harvest Festival.
We went back into our photo archives and found some images from the 1978 Harvest Festival. There was a hot air balloon that rose from the ground, and in the foreground, there was plenty of action with the tractor pull.
From the looks of the photos, the tractor pull wasn’t that far away from downtown.
The festival featured a window decorating contest and a kids costume parade. In this photo, the Book Division winners were Brian Burwell, Amy Sanders and Scott Burwell.
One of the enduring parts of the Harvest Festival, one that’s still a part of the new 10 & 31 Festival that is in July in most years, is the crowning of the Scottville Harvest Festival Queen.
From the images we saw, the crowds were packed near a stage at the intersection of Main and State streets.
The Scottville Harvest Festival Queen that year was Marie Peterson, on the left, who graduated the previous spring from Mason County Eastern. On the right was the Harvest Festival Runner-up was Emily Gestes. In the middle was Staci Palma, the 1977 Harvest Festival Runner-up and a winner of Miss Ludington, according to the microfilm we reviewed.