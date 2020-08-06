Although the COVID-19 pandemic has canceled the majority of regional car shows, the Pere Marquette Historical Motoring Club has found ways to still be together, enjoy each other’s company and our vehicles.
We are all anxiously waiting for the first local car show. The show will be held in the NAPA Auto Parts Store parking lot located at 3351 West U.S. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The show is hosted by 751 Parts Company. Registration starts at 9 a.m. and is free, but donations will be accepted. All donations and proceeds from the show will help the Lakeshore Food Club of Mason County. Food will be available and those attending will be eligible for free give aways.
Prior the pandemic, the club gathered from the end of May through Labor Day at McDonald’s parking lot on Tuesdays from 6-8 p.m. to enjoy our vehicles and fellowship. But despite the pandemic we are still gathering at Riley’s Rendezvous in Walhalla on the third Thursday of the month to display our vehicles and enjoy the company and good food.
This is done with proper social distancing of course. We are back to holding our monthly meetings. We chose a different location each month, preferably to patronize one of our sponsors, and it gives us a good excuse in the summer to get our cars out for a cruise. We do an annual fall color tour “up north” and are hopeful we can do that again this year.
The club was formed in 1972 and we are lucky enough to still have some of the original members with us. Our membership has grown over the years and we now boast numbers over 60. In the early days of the club meetings were held on a rotating basis in member’s homes. As the membership grew public venues became the new norm. It was also at that time that the club began going outside of the membership to recruit sponsors for the club.
In doing that, it has enabled us to do considerable charitable out-reach to the community. In recent years that club has donated more than a $1,000 annually to local charities.
It was during the time that the club began seeking sponsors that the club T-shirts came into being with the sponsors being printed on the back of the shirts. I think the shirts give us a sense of belonging to our “old car family.” The shirts are printed every two years. This year we have more than 40 sponsors on the back of our shirts. We are so grateful to our sponsors.
Our members’ cars have always been a mixed bag of vehicles. We have rat-rods, hot-rods, pickup trucks, pre-war autos, post-war cars, classic cars from the 1950s and 1960s, muscle cars and the list goes on. We are also finding that the new cars that are being built today are also of great interest. We like the current Cameros, Dodge Chargers and Challengers, Ford Mustangs and even some of the foreign vehicles.
And something that is of great interest is not only the cars members have, it’s also the stories behind the vehicles that can be educational, informative and yes, amusing.
I joined the car club seven years ago with my 1977 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme. I am the only owner of the vehicle and it is my pride and joy with it’s fire engine red exterior and white interior. I joined in order to find people with like interests, do some cruising, and yes, some car shows. I’ve brought home a few plaques, as have many of our members, at various car shows.
But I have learned that the Pere Marquette Historical Motoring Club is more than all that. We all just enjoy each other’s company and helping each other out any way we can. We enjoy the camaraderie of our “old car family” and are always looking for new members to welcome to the club. We love taking our cars out on the road and driving them. We just enjoy the whole experience!
Membership dues are $20 per year. We are always looking to welcome new members. For membership information contact President John Reush at 231-843-3655 or Treasurer Dave Sherburn at 231-757-2132.