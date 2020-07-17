PENTWATER —
I went to the Pentwater Historical Society Museum before my historical cruise on Pentwater Lake, and I’m glad I did.
Ron Beeber, PHS docent, said he can show people the sites, but it’s in the museum they can really see what everything looked like.
PHS President Dick Warner was manning the museum when I arrived. He pointed out a few buildings and landmarks that I would learn more about during the cruise.
The museum only opened last week due to the coronavirus pandemic. It’s open Thursday through Saturday 1 to 4 p.m. People are expected to wear face masks and stay 6 feet apart.
While I toured around what used to be a church, I learned about the Novadoc Disaster, when a hurricane-lake storm downed three freighters near Pentwater in 1940.
I read the name “Mears,” in multiple places — attached to clothing, furniture and black-and-white photos of houses.
I examined Native American artifacts collected by a Pentwater family over the years.
Soaking in these images helped me picture structures and people from bygone days when Beeber pointed to pieces of land and modern houses during the cruise later.
I opted not to use the “guide by cell” option provided by the historical society, but it is available to all visitors with a cell phone who want to learn about more than 50 different displays in the museum by calling (231) 720-0291.
After wandering the aisles of the museum, I went to the end of Third Street for my tour-by-water.
A family of four joined me for the cruise late Saturday afternoon. Judy and Gene Jankowski with their son, Jay, and Carrie Kortorox. Judy and Gene live in the area, while Jay and Carrie were up from Chicago.
“I saw it in the newspaper and we hadn’t been,” Gene said.
“And we wanted to support the community,” Carrie added.
Capt. Lee Price, Beeber and docent-in-training, Claudia Ressel-Hodan, made a total eight people.
The boat can carry about 10 people with social distancing, depending on family units, Beeber said.
Beeber said they did about 50 tours last summer. The $10 tour ticket pays for the operation of the water taxi, started when Longbridge Road, which connects South Pentwater to the village, was under construction. For more information about the taxi, visit the Facebook page, Pentwater Water Taxi.
“It really caught on,” he said.
He gave us a brief history of the village — when my curiosity was answered about the Mears family — before Lee launched the Lake Sturgeon from the dock. Beeber used a speaker, so sitting in the back of the boat, I could hear over the motor.
We traveled along the right side of the lake heading toward the channel, when I heard about the White Elephant, a would-be resort hotel that never fulfilled its purpose. I heard about bricks made from the village clay and can still be seen peaking from the tops of buildings along Hancock Street. I heard about the warehouse-turned-yacht-club.
The phases of the town, its origins of logging, farming and manufacturing, passed as we headed into the channel.
The weather was sunny and the lake calm as we entered Lake Michigan, discussing the ship that was left to break up there, before turning around and heading back to Pentwater Lake.
Pointed south, we hugged the west side of the lake, were told to picture the water-logged timber still sitting at the bottom, and waved at kayakers drifting past.
Beeber pulled his material from the historical society newsletters and talked to people in the town for those unwritten records, such as the diver who told him about the logs in the lake.
Founded in the 1860s, the Village of Pentwater has a history involving the Civil War, the Industrial Revolution and 1920s prosperity.
Seeing the village, built around water, from the water added depth to the experience. Combining the visual elements from the museum and the boat ride made for a holistic history lesson.
Each lakeshore town should have its own historical cruise, not only for the tourists, curious about the town they’re visiting, but also for the locals.
Like Beeber said, it gave me a “feel for the place.”