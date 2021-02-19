The “mystery house” story I wrote for Wednesday, Feb. 10, keeps cropping back up.
This house on North Robert Street contained relics from the past — China, glass bottles and cards — that were found while the owners Keith and Suzette Kolfage were renovating.
What was most interesting to me were the old newspapers from the Ludington Daily News, Grand Rapids Herald and The Saturday Blade, a Chicago weekly.
Keith and I were sucked in. We spent quite a bit of time going through them, reading the stories and admiring — sometimes laughing at — the ads.
After it was published, people reached out to me and the owners to talk about the story.
Bill Theeringer emailed. He currently lives in California, but he worked in Ludington for years.
“I am the oldest surviving employee of the C&O Marine Shop,” he wrote. “The next youngest employee was Roger Liebetreu. When I hired on in 1961, Roger was 26 and I was 21. Everyone else was in their 30s or more. Ted Winkel was superintendent of operations. I have an old 8mm film I took of the slip next to the office detaching from a boat when a train pushed too hard! What a mess!”
Theeringer said reading the story brought memories to the surface.
“My memory of those days in the marine shop are as vivid (for me) today as the memories are of that woman recalling her days aboard the sinking Titanic. The sounds, the smells, the faces, the personalities. Company picnics on Hamlin Lake. The state park. A lifetime ago....”
These conversations reinforced the reaction I had while reading those yellowed newspaper pages.
The Ludington Daily News articles were fascinating (and worthy of their own story), but what caught my attention were the small reports that focused on the daily lives of people in Mason County.
Here are a few I found while looking through the Daily News archives:
Sunday, April 3, 1921: “Miss Albina Litka... was tendered a most pleasing surprise when on returning from school Thursday afternoon, she was greeted by a number of her friends because of her 13th birthday anniversary.”
Tuesday, March 18, 1918: “A number of young people indulged in a St. Patrick’s Day party last evening at the home of Ernest Emond of North Robert Street. The evening was spent playing games and dancing. A delicious luncheon was served at a late hour.”
These “personal mentions” took up a significant portion of the page. I’m not suggesting a resurrection in these social updates — as entertaining as they are to read after decades have passed — but the feeling behind them.
I want to highlight the reason why these pieces were in print: neighbors were interested in each other.
I’m not the only one to preach from this soapbox this year, and I’ll be the first to warn against romanticizing the past. But during these uncertain times, I’ve found myself most happy and grounded when connecting with the people around me.
Call up that friend who lives across the country. Set up a video chat with family that you can’t see right now. If you see your neighbor shoveling snow, grab a shovel and help out. I recently had this opportunity, and I didn’t take it, using my busy day as an excuse.
Find a community. Join a group. It might be more difficult right now, but it’s still possible. Take a look at the “Bulletin Board” section of the paper.
Acknowledge that life is better when you have other people in it. I know mine is.