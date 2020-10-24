Mason County has been home to many inventors and their inventions have had a significant impact on the local community and elsewhere. Five of those early inventors and the patents they were awarded for their inventions are described below. All patent drawings included are taken from the files of the U.S. Patent Office.
Horace Ulysses Butters (1833-1905) was one of the early lumbermen in Mason County. He and his partner Richard Gould Peters (1832-1927) operated lumber mills and narrow-gauge railroads in both the Tallman area and on that narrow peninsula that forms the western boundary of Pere Marquette Lake. That peninsula is named Buttersville in recognition of Horace Butters.
Logging in Mason County began near the rivers that flowed toward the western villages where the sawmills were located; the river providing a means of transporting logs. As the logging moved further from the rivers and into less desirable, often swampy areas, narrow-gauge railroads were built to transport logs to the sawmills. The swamps provided unique challenges of transporting logs to the trains.
Horace Butters invented and patented (U.S. Patent No. 288,306) on Nov. 13, 1883 a steam driven skidding machine that would, through a system of cables and hoists, drag logs out of the swamps. This rather unwieldy, but effective machine was eventually used in logging operations throughout the United States.
John Henry Fitch (1847-1916) was a prolific inventor who lived most of his adult life in Mason County. Fitch worked at a small sawmill and basket factory that was located on the Jacob Meisenheimer property a short distance east of Meisenheimer’s Corners (the corner of what is today S. Pere Marquette Highway and Meisenheimer Road) in Summit Township. Throughout his life Fitch’s fertile mind generated many new and innovative ideas. One of the most noteworthy of these ideas was a four wheel drive tractor which he patented in 1914 (U.S. Patent No. 1,114,245).
He then set out to start a company to manufacture these new machines. After unsuccessful attempts to establish his new business in Ludington, he was backed by several Big Rapids businessmen and he built his factory in that city. While Fitch was a Mason County resident when he patented this new type of tractor, he would produce his tractors in Mecosta County. Fitch Four-Drive tractors would eventually be sold throughout the United States and around the world.
William Leroy Gile (1868-1923) was an inventor brought to Ludington in 1909 by the Stearns’ interests to provide expertise for a new business being developed as the area transitioned from lumbering to other types of manufacturing. Gile held several patents related to innovative engines and propulsion systems. Justus Stearns understood that the ideas and the patents that Gile brought to the new venture would be crucial to its success.
U.S. Patent No. 1,078,092 (Nov. 11, 1913) was awarded to Gile for a Hydraulic Controlling Means for Propellers. This highly innovative propulsion system would become an integral part of many of the boats built by the Gile Boat and Engine Co. in Ludington.
Henry Lincoln Haskell (1863-1940) was born during the middle of the Civil War leading to his distinctive middle name. He was a well-known and well respected inventor and businessman in Mason County. The April 16, 1940 edition of The Ludington Daily News reported that the following words were offered as part of his eulogy:
“He possessed two of the qualifications essential to success. He had vision and he had faith. He was of an inventive turn of mind. New and original ideas came easily to him…”
Many of Haskell’s inventions involved plywood and the use of this material in the construction of boats, tables and other products. U.S. Patent No. 602,180, awarded to Haskell on April 12, 1898, was for a game board that would become the basis for the Carrom board still being manufactured today in Ludington.
In an arrangement similar to that of William Gile and the Stearns family, inventor Corwill Jackson (1881-1956) formed a company in 1922 with local lumberman Warren Cartier as an investor.
Jackson had the ideas (he had patented a specialized industrial vibrating electric motor in 1920) and the Cartier family had the means to start The Electric Tamper and Equipment Company in Ludington. Company operations were based in the building on the northwest corner of Ludington Avenue and Rath Avenue today occupied by Hegg’s Furniture.
Eventually Jackson and Cartier parted ways and Corwill Jackson started Jackson Vibrators, Inc., a firm that would use Jackson patents to build a highly successful business in Ludington specializing in equipment utilized for railroad maintenance. U.S. Patent No. 2,899,909 was issued to Jackson on April 18, 1959.
This patent was for a ballast tamping machine that would be the genesis for a long line of railroad equipment still be manufactured and sold today.
While these early inventions and the ingenuity illustrated by the patents awarded to them continue to this day, the list of local inventions continues to grow each year.
There are today scores of people in Mason County who hope to develop the next “great idea” and obtain a patent like Butters, Fitch, Gile, Haskell and Jackson.