Let’s indulge in a little time-traveling.
A well-known author of historical-fantasies based on the possibility of time travel — that possibility limited to a theoretical few people on earth who possess a gene that allows them to pass through standing stones located in circles throughout Britain and North America — was asked if she ever wished she could time travel.
“I time-travel all the time,” was her somewhat tetchy answer. Writing her books allows her to be in the past with mind, heart and spirit — while also skipping the constant physical struggles and dangers that form her plots.
Whenever we read fiction set in a past that we know existed because that time is documented by records, novels, portraits, maps and meticulous physical descriptions of landscapes and buildings, we are also time travelling. Biographies and non-fiction, too. I’ve been reading Ron Chernow’s biography of Alexander Hamilton. Chernow’s book inspired Lin-Manuel Miranda to write the smash Broadway musical, “Hamilton,” which transports us (more time travel!) into our Revolutionary past via music and intense emotional truths. I’ve also watched a video of “Hamilton” with the original cast, which recently became available on Disney Plus.
Imagine yourself in England back in the 1950s. All British citizens remained on food rations right up to 1960 or so. They were paying their debts incurred during World War II, debts they took on to prevent a Nazi take-over of Europe. Also during those 15 years, British citizens were paying for their new public health system.
Here’s how I heard a 1945 British Member of Parliament describe that decision on a British documentary. (What follows isn’t an exact quote, but the meaning and most of the words are burned into my brain.) We reasoned that if we could spend all that money on the war to kill people, we ought to spend money to take care of people.
While U.S. Baby Boomers grew up amidst progress and abundance during the 1950s, the kind of world our British counterparts grew up in shows another extreme: Living in a society struggling for fairness, their citizens’ health and paying war debts. When we spent a few months in England in 1998, a friend who was a teenager during the 1950s spoke about the food rations. “We were allowed two tablespoons of butter each a week.” Sugar and flour were similarly rationed. A whole family might save their ration coupons so they could bake a cake or another treat at the end of the week. My friend Ruth continued cheerfully, “We were very fit!” (Lemonade from lemons.)
A boy growing up in one of England’s wartime hardest-hit cities during the ‘50s lived with his mother, who was a nurse-midwife, his younger brother, and his father, who’d been a volunteer firefighter and was a musician who apparently also worked in public service jobs. The upshot was that the boy’s mother was the primary wage-earner. She encouraged hard work and high grades in her sons, and she wanted her eldest son to become a doctor.
He responded well; he earned high grades in school and planned to study to be a doctor. Then tragedy struck; the boys’ mother died of cancer. The oldest boy was 14, and after that, music became his only consolation. He traded a birthday gift — a nickel-plated trumpet — for a guitar, because rock and roll was popular and because the boy wanted to sing while he played his instrument.
You may be getting an inkling of who I’m talking about, especially when I tell you that he struggled to play his guitar right-handed. Until he saw a poster for a Slim Whitman concert and realized that Whitman played left-handed.
Paul re-strung his guitar upside down, and the rest is history.
He continued to attend the exclusive school for academic studies that he’d earned a place in. But when he was barely 15 years old, he met John Lennon and was invited to join the band. Soon, Paul McCartney and John Lennon were writing songs together and creating an entirely unique musical sound, partly because of their inventive guitar chords. McCartney’s song-writing partnership with Lennon remains the most successful in history.
After I watched a documentary furnishing some of these details, my son and I talked about it together. The Beatles as we know them might never have existed: Paul might have become a doctor. Instead, his creative musical collaboration with John took a pretty good skiffle band to extraordinary heights. When my daughter studied music at Michigan State, one of the professors (among many musical luminaries, I’ve since learned) included the Beatles amongst great composers like Bach and Beethoven.
“Often when you think you’re at the end of something, you’re at the beginning of something else.” — Fred Rogers.