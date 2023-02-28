Gray, bleak, dreary and lonely.
One of my favorite books in the world starts out describing the early setting of the story in just that way. To make it even more surprising, this is a book written and intended for children to read.
It’s something to think about. Do we always want books to begin with a bang, with something big happening that compels our interest and obliges us to continue reading? Do we want books to immediately create a picture so vividly colorful and inherently interesting that we’re instantly drawn into that world? Do we want books to begin with characters that are immediately in conflict with each other? Some readers do. But this book that I’m talking about does none of those things.
And yet it creates a world and characters so real, so particular and so relatable that children and adults alike have been reading about it, non-stop, for generations.
I’ve been thinking about it today because my husband got me interested in binge-watching a series that’s presently streaming on a premium channel. In this series, many of the scene changes revert to a flat landscape where nestles a two-story white farmhouse, a very large barn painted the most worn-out and dullest color of red that you can imagine, a few trees, and some fields of colorless grass or hay, although I’m told the back acres are intended to have been sown with corn. We return to this scene to indicate that we’re about to be shown a room in the house where a conversation will shortly take place.
The series is called “Superman and Lois.” Yes, it’s another interpretation or adaptation of the original superhero story, the one that started it all. I had quite a time adapting myself to this particular image of the Kent family farm, which looks gray, stark, rather bleak and lonely. That’s because my family and I are fans of the television series called “Smallville,” which ran for nine years and which also introduced the Clark Kent family conversations with a typical shot of their farmhouse. But this time it was an idyllic farmhouse, painted a cheery yellow with big friendly porches with swings, and a barn. A key difference is that the typical shot of this farmhouse had large beds of happily blooming flowers — red ones, yellow and orange ones, big blue ones, all surrounded by green leaves and vines.
I couldn’t get used to it. I complained that all the characters in the new series seem to be wearing black, off-white (meaning it’s meant to be white but it looks a little grungy), or slate gray. Whereas in “Smallville,” the main characters, who were high school students, wore very colorful clothes. Clark Kent wore a lot of red, blue and yellow — primary colors. Visually, this made a big difference in the cheerful nature of the characters and the show itself.
In the new show, “Superman and Lois,” even Superman’s gaudily bright Superman costume doesn’t look bright blue with red cape. More like dun red cape (which is too long, by the way, and makes me wonder if it won’t trip him up some day) and a slate gray leotard. I can’t even call up a picture in my mind to tell you whether his Superman boots are the bright red they’re supposed to be, or not.
Well, I’ll tell you that by watching enough episodes without falling asleep, I’ve become interested, finally. It’s just funny how much of an obstacle was presented by this drab, gray world.
Which brings me back to what the pictures of the drab, gray Kent farm reminded me of: the first few paragraphs in the L. Frank Baum book, “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.”
In just a few words, Baum creates a picture of a land where everything is gray: the dirt, the crops, the sky, and even the trees which tend to be dry. Even the paint on the house, once a cheerful white, has been peeled away by the merciless sun and is now gray. When Aunt Em first came to live there, her cheeks were pink, but now she and Uncle Henry are also gray. The little girl, Dorothy, keeps cheer alive, with her laughter, her bright blue eyes, and her lively, sunny personality.
You know what comes next, although it happens a lot quicker than you’d think if you only watched the movie. The tornado, the scramble to find the little black dog which means Dorothy doesn’t make it to the cellar, the wild ride, and finally opening the front door into a colorful new reality.
And Toto, we’re not in Kansas any more.