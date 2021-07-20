One of my hobbies is collecting stories about how people got their names. Sometimes you can learn something historically interesting or personally just pure fun by hearing how someone’s parents came up with their choice.
A friend of mine who’s a kindergarten teacher feels strongly about the spelling of children’s names. She sees children who struggle. When someone asks how to spell either of her children’s names, she says, “Just the way you’d think.”
This past year, one of her students was a little girl who had an apostrophe in her given name. At a teacher’s conference, when asked, she told the child’s mother that she was doing very well, but had a recurring struggle with the apostrophe. The mother said, “Oh, let’s just not worry about the apostrophe.” In our conversation, my teacher friend described the child’s mother with a compliment: “That’s a wise parent.”
To me, one of the interesting questions involves the journey this parent made between giving her daughter a name with an alternative spelling, including the apostrophe, and five years later, deciding to call the apostrophe off. If I knew the family, I’d suggest they pay the fee required to make a legal change of her name. Just to make their daughter’s life a little easier.
When one of my daughters was in middle school, her best friend’s name sounded like someone I (coincidentally) had been friends with in middle school: Deana. Only that’s not how my daughter’s friend spelled it. When written, her name seemed at first sight nearly unpronounceable. Okay, you talked me into telling you. Her name was D’na.
Well, it’s logical once you see it; the trouble is that every teacher, announcer of awards or honors like who earned a spot as cheerleader would be momentarily stumped. It didn’t help that D’na’s surname was a four-syllable, uncommon name. The first time, her name would inevitably come out as a question.
But fortunately, this girl had a sunny personality and a casual outlook. If anyone asked, she’d just say that her mother had a creative streak.
If I see an unusual name on a server’s name tag in a restaurant, I’ll often ask about it, if they seem congenial and disposed to chat for half a minute. One that took the cake, for me, was a girl called Cren. I just couldn’t fit my mind around it, so after we’d familiarized ourselves a bit, I asked her. She said that her name was actually Corinne, but people would often mispronounce it as “Coreen.” So she shortened it and created a slightly phonetic spelling. “Cren” wasn’t quite accurate either, but she liked it better.
Another server, who was seven months pregnant, told me she planned to name her daughter Mahala. I was startled. That was my grandmother’s middle name, which she’d gotten from her grandmother. I told the waitress that according to my baby name book, it means “strong woman” in some Native American languages. She was charmed, and our conversation served to confirm her intention.
My Uncle Fred used to tell the story of a very rich, very prominent family from Arkansas or Texas surnamed Hogg. I’ve since learned that Hogg is in fact a legitimate last name in the U.S. and in Britain. I think I half doubted it when I was a child.
But Fred said, of this rich family, that they named their daughter “Ima.”
I didn’t really believe it and thought it was a joke, but as an adult I realized that that sort of behavior on the part of parents does exist. Why you’d want to set your own child up for bullying or cruel jokes is a mystery. But if you want to hear one writer’s explanation, you can go to Youtube and listen to the Johnny Cash song, “A Boy Named Sue.”
I eventually looked up “Ima Hogg,” and she was a real person. Lived in Texas.
Maybe I’m interested in this subject because of how I got my name. A few people, when I was a child, would assume enough to say to me, “I’ll bet your parents wanted a boy, and when you were born, you became Carla instead of Carl.”
Nope. That wasn’t it. My mother’s sisters threw her a baby shower before I was born. Here’s one of the party games: Everyone was given a scrap of paper, wrote down a “new” or currently popular name or one they liked, and put it into a basket. Then my mother read them all out to the group, just for fun. One of the scraps said “Carla.” Mother liked it, my father added “Sue” for the middle, and the rest is history.