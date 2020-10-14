We’re already seeing the effects of human-caused climate change on our planet. But we’re lucky. e have a powerful ally in the mission to stabilize the climate: nature itself.
Do you think of my first sentence as being controversial? Even in the United States, it isn’t. A recent study found that 81 percent of all Americans believe the scientific evidence and conclusion that human behavior is causing the changes in our climate. That study found that 67 percent of Republicans believe it. Even more surprising, perhaps: 57 percent of conservative Republicans believe it. You got that right — even a majority of conservative Republicans believe that how we’ve been using and abusing the resources of our planet is what is causing climate change.
It’s something our current political mood doesn’t make easy to discuss with each other calmly. But the belief itself may actually not even be controversial. It’s something most of us agree on. All the wrangling about whether humans cause climate change is a phantom argument. You might say it’s beside the point. It’s about pitting good people against each other. It’s about winning elections and protecting profits of (well, you know).
We can’t afford more years of division caused by arguments about whether or not human behavior has caused climate change. All signs point to the fact that what we do in the next decade will decide the futures of our grandchildren and their grandchildren.
We have an opportunity to take a giant step toward saving those futures. We have an election going on right now, the results of which will be critical. It can determine action over the next four years. Four years, when we only have 10 to turn things around.
In a way, the beginning of the movement to protect the viability of our environment, which many of us remember from the 1960s, put the emphasis on the wrong thing. The motto at that time was “Save the planet.”
What if that’s looking at it from the wrong point of view? What if the planet will survive and correct itself over time … but our civilization won’t? What if what we need to save isn’t trees, flowers, oceans and animals, but human lives?
Even if a remnant of humans can survive the catastrophic changes that are already devastating and endangering millions of people in coastal areas, highly populated cities, farm country, floodlands and places where drought and heat cause raging fires, what if most of us won’t and can’t survive? Whose grandchildren would you choose to save?
Do we want humankind to revert to small bands of survivors fighting each other for the right to keep on surviving? Or do we want to keep our values of caring for ourselves and each other intact?
What about the arguments that saving our environment will endanger many jobs? Well, what if we could replace those jobs with others? What if we could fight climate change and improve livelihoods by hiring people to work with nature, rather than depleting the resources of the earth? We depend on the planet to support our lives. We all need to eat and breathe. Even if you have never voted Democratic before, now is the time to consider doing so.
Just this past week, there’s been a major announcement that gives hope.
Prince William of the United Kingdom, who’s second in line to the throne after his father, Charles, Prince of Wales, announced the establishment of a yearly prize to be awarded for development of solutions to five areas critical to climate change. The prize money is comparable to what Nobel Prize Laureates receive, and the first prizes will be awarded in 2021. It’s called the Earthshot Prize, which is a nod to Moonshot, when President John F. Kennedy announced the intention to land an astronaut on the moon within a decade.
“There’s a lot of people wanting to do many good things for the environment and what they need is a bit of a catalyst, a bit of hope, a bit of positivity that we can actually fix what’s being presented,” (Prince William) told BBC Radio 4 and reported by CBS. “I think that urgency with optimism really creates action. And so The Earthshot Prize is really about harnessing that optimism and that urgency to find solutions.”
According to Conservation International’s website, www.conservation.org:
• Natural climate solutions such as restoring degraded forests could create as many as 39 jobs per million dollars spent. That’s a job-creation rate more than six times higher than the oil and gas industry.
• Save nature. It’s cheaper. Conserving ecosystems is often more cost-effective than human-made interventions.
• 800 million people – that’s 11 percent of the world’s population — is currently vulnerable to climate change impacts such as droughts, floods, heat waves, extreme weather events and sea-level rise