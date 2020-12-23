Have yourself a Merry Little Christmas.
Do songs, or parts of songs, get stuck in your head? Of course they do; I think it happens to all of us. Over the weekend, a couple of phrases from a movie musical got stuck in my mind. Although the tune was okay, I didn’t like the lyrics, and I couldn’t get rid of them for the longest time. (I think I even dreamed them.) Sometimes, if I sing “Row, row, row your boat” in my head, it works like a charm to unstick the stuck. And the Row, Row song doesn’t get planted in my head as a substitute, which is nice. But this time, the Row, Row song didn’t do the trick.
When your tried and true doesn’t work, switch tactics, I always think. So I finally started singing a Stephen Foster folk song, “Beautiful Dreamer,” instead. This song is more complex, and if I was going to sing more than a couple of lines, I had to wrack my brain to retrieve some of the words. The lyrics as I heard them as a child include a few words like “thee” and “thou” and some other old-fashioned phrasings.
As I worked and stretched through my morning routine, there were enough blank spaces in my Beautiful Dreamer that I thought I’d proceed directly to the computer afterward and look up the lyrics, which really are beautiful.
That is something I really enjoy about the internet. When I have a patch of a song running through my head and I want to fill in some blanks or complete the whole ambiance and picture of the song, all I have to do is Google the song title and the word “lyrics.” Several sites will come up which will reveal all the words to all the verses and include every refrain or chorus. A number of them will give really interesting information about the composer or lyricist, and sometimes a story about what inspired the song. One or two that I’ve seen will go into an analysis of the deeper meaning, or the supposed deeper meaning.
I find that sometimes fans or otherwise obsessed people will go deeper than the songwriter or songwriters intended. But the nature of songs, and fiction, thankfully, are that the words, tunes (in songs), and actions, dialogue, and themes (in novels) create responses in listeners and readers that the person who originated the art work may not have dreamed of.
“Beautiful Dreamer, wake unto me ….”
To me, this is one of the neatest things about songs and novels, as well as paintings, posters, and music meant to be played by instruments, without words. Such creative endeavors can reach the hearts of people who haven’t had (or dreamed of) the experiences related. We can imagine ourselves right into the footsteps and brainwaves and heartstrings of a novel’s characters or the narrator or protagonist of a song.
We have the chance, if we’re open to it, of expanding our minds and hearts to include and live through some experiences we’ve never been part of. We get to see things, if we choose, through someone else’s eyes and hear through someone else’s ears. Feel, through our emotions, someone else’s universe.
Art expands our world. Art just naturally encourages and allows us to be more inclusive. Art gives us an opportunity to travel through time.
Have yourself a Merry Little Christmas. If you’ve spent part of your December in watching some of the Christmas movie classics, you may have come across that phrase. That song. Judy Garland sings it in the movie “Meet Me In St. Louis.”
The movie takes place in 1903, when the city of St. Louis is looking forward to hosting the 1904 World’s Fair. And many preparations are being done. It would be like the city of Salt Lake City, for instance, getting ready to host the 2002 Winter Olympics. Quite a production. Quite the prestige. Quite the opportunity.
I haven’t watched it in a few years, so I can’t remember quite what gives the characters a somewhat melancholy mood. But I remember the song having that idea in it, of making perhaps a smaller Christmas than usual.
It’s very appropriate to Christmas 2020. Many of us, I would go so far as to say most of us, are complying with the laws and guidelines that may make this Christmas quite a bit smaller than we’re accustomed to.
All the best to you for this holiday season. May you find great gobs of meaning and beautiful bundles of happiness, even if the outer measure of your celebrations may be intentionally downsized.