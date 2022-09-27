One Sunday, a few years ago, a friend showed me something that I already knew, or that I’d intuited, or something that I’d nearly forgotten.
She showed me a state of being that was so all-absorbing that I’d often found it natural and easy to do without planning it. Occasionally even without realizing it.
My friend, Donna, was sitting at a table. Around her were many of her friends, some talking, some listening, most of us enjoying the desserts that, pot-luck style, decorated the serving table. All of us enjoying each other’s presence.
Donna was normally one of the most sociable, talkative, and companionable people you could come across. But on this occasion, you would never know it. The laughter and the words flying all around her went unnoticed. She kept her head down, kept still, never looking up, even when someone directly asked her a question.
Was Donna ignoring us? Deliberately shunning or shutting out her friends, family members, and even her 10-year-old daughter?
No. What she was doing was focusing fiercely on her No. 1 priority in that moment and for that moment. She was ardently, intensely in flow.
Someone had allowed Donna to hold their newborn daughter. Not having had a newborn baby of her own for 10 years, Donna was aware of how precious an opportunity this was. She chose to communicate fiercely, albeit silently, with this tiny baby.
Two things stand out in my memory about this moment. One is that neither Donna nor the infant made the slightest noise. It was all about eye contact. The baby seemed to be as active a participant as was Donna. The second thing is that Donna made no attempt to explain or justify her behavior. Instead, she let everyone around her draw their own conclusions.
A few years later, I was attending an intensive weekend seminar where we focused on relationships. In one exercise, we each had a partner. The assignment was to simply “be” with another for five minutes. Not speaking, not humming or singing, not growling, nervously coughing, or laughing. Just being with one other person, eyeball to eyeball. Not looking away.
As you might expect, at first there were a number of uneasy laughs, a few louder guffaws, and a couple of joking remarks thrown out for good measure. (Every group, no matter how randomly assembled, will have a few members who’ve always been the class clowns.) But within 10 or 15 seconds, all those uneasy vocalizations had ceased completely. After all, each of us had paid for this class. We calmed down quickly to get the benefit of those minutes.
I can’t remember whether the leader instructed us to have as a partner someone we didn’t already know. I do recall that I hadn’t known my partner at all, and in spite of that fact, those five minutes of simply being together, looking into each other’s eyes, and communicating in silence were profound and memorable.
It’s rare that we communicate in silence. But it’s quite an ethereal, unearthly experience when we do.
I get to see my favorite three-year-old for a few days every couple of weeks. Early on, I decided that my moments with her would be times when I would choose to simply respond to her, to enter into her world, rather than vice versa. I have the luxury of doing so. If we’re in our house, I simply follow her. She heads for my special sitting room/boudoir/study, where I’ve rigged up an unconventional toy box that she can open the doors to. I enjoy entering into the universe of her imaginative play.
A few weeks ago, we had the privilege of making a five-hour car trip with her. As we turned north from Muskegon for the last hour of the drive, I pointed out to her how tall the trees are on both sides of the expressway there; something that makes that stretch of road a favorite.
Although I didn’t plan it, I unwittingly presented her with a writing prompt. She immediately started telling us a story about Little Bear who climbed to the very top of some very tall trees, resisting all his mother’s calls to come down for breakfast, then lunch, then dinner. This simple story line was something she stretched out for a full 30 minutes. We were entranced, listening to every word. Later, my husband was telling our kids about it via phone, and he called the protagonist “Baby Bear.” She spoke right up to correct him. “No,” she said. “Toddler Bear.”
I’m sure we all have such stories of ways small children have surprised us. That’s a new favorite one. Other ways of being in flow? For me: playing the piano, writing, knitting, walking, swimming. Whatever takes you to that place where you lose track of time.