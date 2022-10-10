A few tidbits I’ve unintentionally omitted, while doing final edits of my columns.
One. "Penny Lane." "Fixing a Hole." "Here, There, and Everywhere." These are more of the songs written by Sir Paul McCartney that assure he’ll always be my favorite Beatle.
Two. Whether she’s here or we’re there, my three-year-old granddaughter gives me the
great gift of questions. “Where’d that frog go?” (The green ceramic frog that sits on our kitchen sink ledge, which whimsically holds a scrubber in its enormous mouth, was being soaked deep in the sink. This was over a year ago, when she was barely two. She’d never mentioned the frog before, but she notices everything; this memory makes me smile.) “Grammie, would you play with me?” or “Grammie, will you come with me?” — to race-walk down a long hall to our multi-purpose room, to feed the chickens, to sit on the porch, to “vroom” with the cars, to watch and listen each hour, when the clock plays the tune of the Westminster chimes.
By the way, thank you for indulging me in my ravings about her. I know that virtually
every reader will have equally enchanting stories about their own children, nieces and nephews, grandchildren, neighborhood kids and honorary kids. It’s my hope that sharing stories with you will bring a smile and bring to mind your own memories and stories.
She knows that I love to sit on our protected, screened-in front porch during thunderstorms. I enjoy the flashing lightning, the crackling thunder, and the randomness and awe of it all. Our favorite book to read is "Goodnight, Little Blue Truck," by Alice Schertle. It’s about a big thunderstorm, during which a sweet bunch of Little Blue’s and Toad’s friends — among them Pig, Goose, Goat — are afraid of the loud storm, so they seek shelter in Little Blue Truck’s garage. Something I love is how beautiful the earth, flowers and trees look after the storm, happy because they’ve had a good drink of water. The wilder little animals come out again. The moon is a smile.
The wonderful illustrations and story show what’s beautiful and good about storms, while also admitting that they can be scary. Plus, I’m charmed by the rhymes. We have a little game that my son started last Christmas. We pause when reading so that she gets to complete at least one rhyme on each page. Fun and lovely, not to mention excellent for language skills.
Last weekend, we’d already read "Goodnight, Little Blue Truck." A day later, seemingly
out of the blue, she confided in me that she doesn’t like thunderstorms. (Unlike me … and I’m glad she strongly expressed her opinion!) She said: “When it rained in the middle of the night, I told the thunder and lightning to stop, but it didn’t listen.” Later, in the daytime, she said the storm listened when she told it to stop.
Three. Some of Paul McCartney’s post-Beatle songs, recorded with his group Wings:
"Mull of Kintyre," "Live and Let Die," and "Maybe I’m Amazed." That last was written for his wife Linda. The first was written as a love song and a tribute to the place in Scotland where they and their children made their home. Paul wrote it in the style of a Scottish ballad, recorded it with Linda and co-writer Denny Laine, and invited the local bagpipe group to play during it. That group is featured, marching and playing in the song’s first video. Of course, the middle title was famously written for a James Bond movie.
I’ve only recently been familiar with "Fixing a Hole." As he often does in songs,
McCartney uses the main idea as a metaphor. What’s below is my interpretation only; Paul has answered the question ‘what’s it about?’ different ways over the years. But he’s said definitely it’s a metaphor — “I’m fixing a hole where the rain gets in” isn’t about actually fixing the roof.
My view: it’s about being the type of person who has an open mind, which is normally a very good thing to be, especially if you can take creative inspiration from literally anything that you come across, which Sir Paul does.
Yet as you probably know if you share this trait, being too open-minded can be treacherous. When you let in too many lovely, exciting, new ideas, or when you listen to others’ views so often that you begin to lose sight of your own opinions, ideas, desires, and passions.
Whenever that happens, you’ve gotta fix that hole.
I’m fixing a hole where the rain gets in
And keeps my mind from wandering where it will go …
And it really doesn’t matter if I’m wrong I’m right
Where I belong I’m right
Where I belong.