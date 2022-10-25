All I have to worry about is writing the next sentence.
It’s figure skating season, and I’m enjoying sinking into it. And I’m thinking about how that first sentence in this column applies to the athletes that I enjoy following so much. Figure skating is my favorite sport because of the unique partnership that it consists of: the partnership of athleticism and artistry.
Every time I start to get discouraged because one or more of my favorites has retired from competitive skating — and that happened a lot this past summer, because the 2022 Winter Olympics is over, and for quite a number of the athletes, this marked the best time and opportunity to move on — I discover a new talent who awakens my interest and my passion again.
This weekend, those skaters were some who were known to me last year, but they’ve now stepped up onto the big stage. There’s Isabeau Levito, a 15-year-old girl who skates with such beauty, such calm, and such an effervescent glow that she belies the idea that 15-year-old girls have all turned into jumpers who only care about pursuing the next quad jump or triple axel.
Don’t get me wrong, though. Isabeau jumps with the best. What she also does is to keep the beauty and elegance of figure skating; she makes the qualities of deep edges and skating to the music equally as important as the jumping. She glides across the ice with a whisper. She doesn’t rush, although she skates with plenty of speed. Each movement is given its due and importance. Each note of music is paid attention to. She looks like no one else on the ice.
Then there’s Ilia Malinin, a 17-year-old American. This past weekend, at the first Grand Prix event, Skate America, he landed his second quadruple axel in competition. (His first one was landed about a month ago, at a Challenger.) That’s four and a half revolutions in the air, punctuated by a beautiful, light, landing glide on one foot. Oh, and did I mention: he’s the first human being in history to land that particular jump on the ice. A double Olympic champion, Yuzuru Hanyu, has been devoting himself for years to the pursuit of that jump. But he’s never landed it cleanly – meaning on one foot, upright, without falling.
Ilia is a delightful product of the United States and Russia. His parents, Tatiana Malinina
and Roman Skorniakov, were figure skaters at various times for Russia and Uzbekistan. In 1998, they came to America to train in Virginia, and the rest is history. The two of them have been their son Ilia’s coaches from the beginning. I should mention that Ilia isn’t just a “quadster” or just a “jumper.” He moves and glides exuberantly on the ice, and his joy is palpable.
With a lot of anticipation, I’ve been watching a Canadian pair since they formed a partnership three years ago. They’ve been “under the radar” since then, while they discovered and improved their partnership little by little and step by step. What I love about them is their attention to flow, beauty and carriage, to making beautiful shapes together. Oh, yes, they’re doing the necessary jumps, lifts and throw jumps
The female of this partnership, Deanna Stellato, has said that being thrown is “the most fun ever.” After a 16-year retirement from singles skating, she returned to learn the new-to-her discipline of pairs. She’s now 39 years old, and her goal is to be the oldest figure skater at the next Olympics. So far, Deanna and her partner, Maxime Deschamps, are my new favorite pair — since Ashley and Timothy retired.
I’ve noticed that occasionally the thought will pop up in my head that I might bow out of figure skating fandom. Until the Challenger competitions happened, I was thinking that way.
The Challengers are what is known as the “B” competitions, and they happen in late August and September. And they’re a great time to find skaters who were previously unknown to me. A super thing about the Challengers is that even if I’m only able to watch parts of the competitions, I generally see one or more single skaters, men or women, or pairs teams, or ice dance teams who skate with such joy and love of performing that they win me over to the sport all over again.
What does all this have to do with how I began this column? When I claimed that all I have to worry about is writing the next sentence? Well, that’s a constant challenge for figure skaters, too. Not to get caught up in the fear of losing this competition or the plan for winning the next one. To stay grounded in the actual practice and the art of the present moment.