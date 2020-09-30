My husband is bent on reviving/restoring his grandpa’s orchard. It’s pear season. Earlier tonight, I was dive-bombed by a dozen fruit flies while he emptied and re-created the fruit fly trap.
I own 35 Oz books: 14 by L. Frank Baum, 20 by Ruth Plumly Thompson, and one by John R. Neill.
I make a smashing puh-KAHN pie.
All right, you may be thinking, what in the world is crazy lady talking about now? And the truth is, I’m probably half wondering the same thing myself.
But I’m captivated by an idea that I discovered on a sports fan forum last week. The idea has nothing to do with skating. There are whole categories of threads that have nothing to do with skating or any other sport. This particular thread, the one I wrote the first three paragraphs of this column for last Thursday night, is titled, “Boring Facts About You.” And it’s one of a whole bunch of threads that I’d never investigated or even seen before. Never knew existed. There has to be a moral in there somewhere. A few wise and witty words about jumping in with both feet.
But what’s interesting to me is that a thread with the title “Boring Facts About You” isn’t actually boring at all. There were five pages of responses from people in the past couple of months, and I read through all five pages. I concluded that either people are often not aware how interesting small things can be or we’ve been tutored all our lives not to talk about ourselves. Or, the command not to go “off-topic” has permanently invaded our brains.
My next question: What has it done to our confidence, our self-image or our ability to share facts and moments with each other that add joy and friendship and connectedness and pure fun to our lives?
Don’t go off topic. In fact, in a second sports forum that I visit — actually it’s the one I discovered first — there are some very clever “emojis” or “smileys” you can use. One shows a cartoon character wearing a frown and holding up a sign saying “Off-Topic.” The second one is reserved for a more severe violation: hijacking the thread. This happens rarely on such a disciplined forum. But when it does, someone wild and crazy has gone off the stated topic of the thread — let’s say it’s titled “U.S. Ice Dancers.” A second person mentions a fierce competitor of a certain U.S. dance team. And let’s say that competitor is from Austria. Then a third person chimes in with an impassioned defense of the recent scoring of said teams. Maybe a fourth person’s ire is ignited, and he or she writes a couple of fiery paragraphs about how the judges don’t judge Austrian ice dancers fairly. Ever.
At this point, often someone will intervene and politely ask everyone to refrain from posting off topic. But it’s more fun to just paste in the emoji that has an annoyed person holding a sign announcing “thread hijacked.” The only way it could be improved is to have the emoji guy jumping up and down. (And yes, some of these cute smileys to move back and forth and up and down. A fair number of the little guys dance.)
So, since there is such strict discipline in both of these forums, and strong guidelines that don’t allow profanity, bullying or shaming, if one is interested in fun facts about just about anything, a separate thread has to be created for it.
My comment about making pecan pie was prompted by a conversation earlier in those five pages about people’s cousins from North Carolina or South Carolina and what such cousins had to say about the correct way to pronounce “pecan.” And why. And whether the way people pronounce it is connected to their being from a rural or urban environment.
I wish I could tell you that my sentence about how many Oz books I own would have prompted a conversation amongst two or three other Oz fanatics. Such as about why some don’t own, or even like, the Thompson books or the O’Neill books. You may ask, what about the Baum books? Well, it would be practically sacrilegious, among Oz-book-lovers, not to like the books by the man who created the whole idea and whose imagination gave such delight to so many.
Fruit flies? Not surprisingly, no one bit on that particular conversational gambit. A couple of folks commented on grandpas, fly-swatting and revenge against insects. But it did prompt me to think about what is and isn’t considered … boring.