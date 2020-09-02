One day last week I executed a big about-face circle while on my evening walk so that I faced due west, around sunset, about 5 miles as the crow flies away from Lake Michigan’s shore.
What I saw took my breath away, and I stopped to gape at the view.
I recalled something I’d read in Charlotte Bronte’s magnum opus, Jane Eyre. Years ago I was re-reading the classic novel, slowly enough to stop, reflect, ponder and otherwise appreciate the complexity of Bronte’s prose. Writing in the first person voice of Jane herself, the author had Jane doing some reflecting of her own.
On a long walk somewhere or other, Jane had climbed a challenging hill. At the top she was out of breath. She then stopped and turned around to rest for a few moments to look at the view. In her thoughts, Jane said something like this: who hasn’t turned and stopped to rest after climbing a hill, to fully take in the beauty of the countryside they’ve just traversed?
I’d always enjoyed walks and the views along the way, whether it was the smallest blooming clover near my feet or the shape of a symmetrical tree when it’s leafed out and particularly pretty or that same tree when its bare bones reveal its beautiful shape in even more dazzling style.
But I must admit I’d always had something of that foot-race mentality too. You know the one … where you see a destination or a milestone, whether it’s the mundane end of a city block or the lush green top of a country hill … and you aim for that landmark. I’d always had a tendency to celebrate that aim or goal for a few seconds by keeping on going. There’s something about forward motion of any kind that is satisfying to the human psyche.
From that time on, anytime I walk, I notice or try to notice opportunities to pause and take a few breaths to be grateful for a beautiful sight, tiny or grand, and take it in fully. It’s a way to reward myself. It’s also a cue for being mindful, a practice in gratitude and a pure small pleasure.
And when I do that, I often think of Jane Eyre, even if fleetingly.
But on that late evening last week, any thoughts of a character, a living person or anything but the splendid sky flew right out of my head.
It was a Dreamsicle Sky.
The first thing I noticed was that the bank of billowing white clouds near the horizon boasted a thin, shining lining all around. But this wasn’t the silver lining that we’re always hearing about and reminding each other to look for. There was a tracing surrounding each cloud, all right. Each tracing was golden.
All around the clouds with their etched gilt edges, there were variations of color like we’re accustomed to around here, because we’re lucky enough to have Great Lakes sunsets.
My eye took in an array of shades playing around in several directions. From lavender, violet and indigo all the way to pink and a thin streak of red. But right there, as if suspended dead center in the color spectrum, was a huge expanse of peachy-light orange deliciousness, outlined in gold.
If we were lucky children, we used to stop in at a market at the end of a summer day and treat ourselves to a Dreamsicle. As far as I remember, with everyone I knew, the dreamsicle out-rated other favorite treats like fudge bars and ice cream sandwiches. Considering the perennial popularity of chocolate just-about anything, that’s a pretty rousing endorsement.
Dreamsicle orange is not the same flavor at all as orange sherbet or anything tangy. The Dreamsicle bar must have been a blend of creamy orange and vanilla. The orange part surrounded a thin vanilla center, but the orange part was every bit as smooth and velvety as the vanilla center. If you liked sweet and smooth, this would be your go-to ice cream bar.
That’s how my Dreamsicle Sky looked: smooth. It looked light and substantial both, at the same time. No streaks of brighter orange or some other color invaded the expanse of peachy keen softness.
Is “peachy keen softness” a contradiction in itself? Is it an oxymoron? Certainly, keen (or sharp) is a direct opposite of soft. I think maybe that contradiction in terms explains a little of the attraction of dreamsicle bar and dreamsicle sky. It’s unexpected, surprising every time with the first mouthful or the first eyeful.
I will admit that I stopped to sky-gaze for more than a few minutes, probably more like ten or fifteen. It was certainly long enough for the clouds to shift and for the colors to blend and re-blend. The sky-gazing was pure luxury.