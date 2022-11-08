Today, I happen to be on a mischievous, marvelous, magnificent quest.
I can’t tell you exactly the inspiration, because I don’t want my beloved readers to automatically murmur something along the lines of “I’m not interested” and tune me out. Even if it’s only half your brain, or half of your amygdala, that might try to tune me out.
I love the word “amygdala.” It’s such a beautiful configuration of letters, especially with the “y” and the “g” right there in the middle. Considering my actual age in years of having lived on the planet in the English-speaking part of the world, it isn’t all that long ago that I finally became familiar with this delightful word and found out what it means.
Are you ready? You’re gonna love it.
“Amygdala – a ganglion of the limbic system adjoining the temporal lobe of the brain and involved in emotions of fear and aggression.” That’s how my internet dictionary defines it.
That dictionary doesn’t elaborate on the source, but if I remember correctly, the amygdala is associated with our reptile brain, which is the most basic, most primitive part of our brain. I was about to say “of our consciousness,” but the whole idea of the amygdala is that it’s part of our unconsciousness. Therefore, we don’t always know why we’re feeling that way. It’s the least accessible part of ourselves to our reasoning mind. So if our amygdala is being drawn upon, in any particular moment or any particular experience, we’re probably not very aware of it. If at all.
Have you ever been driving alone along a highway, when it was so boring that your conscious mind refused to keep itself on the business at hand, and you didn’t know at all that you were in a dazed, semi-conscious state until you suddenly startled awake and had the feeling that you’d fallen asleep for a minute or two? Did you ever wonder what kept you on the road? Kept you from disaster?
According to a “Time” magazine article I read several years ago, it’s our reptile brain that saves us in such situations. Our reptile brain stays awake, and our reptile vision sees what it needs to see in order to keep our behavior more or less in line. The amygdala is part of that system.
But I digress. To repeat, I didn’t want you to automatically tune me out.
So we’re sitting at the breakfast table, idly chatting about this and that, when my eye falls on a couple of books that my grown son’s recently ordered and opened. They look like children’s picture books, in size and form. They follow a popular formula, one to which our child’s brain and happy emotion always speaks. The form: “The ABCs of …” and “The 123s of …” whatever subject the author wants to explore.
The page in the ABC book I’ve turned to says: “E is for enchantment, magic that helps us do our best! … F is for Friendship, the best reward for quests.”
That last sentence right there speaks to me of how valuable and worthwhile it is to cooperate in an activity with people. It creates a bond to work together in a satisfying cause. I’m recalling a time, a specific hour sometime before last Easter, when 20 or so of us sat at a table with a few bags of those pastel-colored plastic eggs that come apart in the middle, and more than a few bags of assorted mini-candy bars and kisses, mostly if not exclusively chocolate. Our task was to hide a treat in each egg, which someone then delivered to a home where children with special needs live. Our mission: to give a treat, to make sure each child felt special, to let each child know that a stranger cared.
Someone who was visiting church that day, a relative of a member, said to me afterwards: “I’d like to have that as my regular job.” I knew just what she meant. Whether we knew each other well, slightly, or not at all, we were united for that hour. We felt happy in our camaraderie. We chatted easily. We hoped that what we did would make some children happy.
I think everyone understands that friendship is a reward for quests.
And then there’s E. E is for Enchantment, magic that helps us do our best. You don’t have to believe in a supernatural, forbidden power to believe in magic. Magic is simply that indefinable glue that makes an activity take on special meaning. It’s indescribable. It’s a spark of imagination. It’s akin to why grandparents love being with their grandchildren so much, and vice versa.
The book is “The ABCs of D&D.” If you know what D&D means, fine and dandy. If you don’t want to know, that’s okay, too.