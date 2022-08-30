After my column about the Mississippi River ran in this paper, a friend took the chance to tell me this tidbit: “I jumped over the Mississippi River.”
I’ve heard about people doing this. But never, until now, have I known someone who did it.
Hazarding an easy guess (since it’s not a statistic I had at the top of my mind), I asked her: “Somewhere in Minnesota?”
Of course, all rivers begin somewhere as a spring or a tiny creek.
Then they flow in a downward path toward the sea or another great body of water, gathering in bigger and wider and more powerful streams and rivers as they go.
Talk about “Stronger Together.”
It’s a nice image.
It reminds me of one answer to the question, “What can (just) one person do?” When we ask it of ourselves, it often is because it seems a movement is just too powerful to fight, or perhaps because it seems a problem is simply too complicated to solve.
The answer must always be simple.
One person can do what one person can do. Sometimes, others will join the tiny stream.
This creates an opportunity for more, bigger, more prominent or more persuasive voices to come together for a common cause.
That small stream that my friend jumped across is a pretty persuasive voice, once it reaches the middle of the continent.
Once on some program or other, I heard a person talking about Australia and the United States.
Apparently, Australia is roughly the same size as the contiguous United States, or simply stated, the USA without the states of Alaska and Hawaii.
They went on to say that the difference between Australia and the United States is the Mississippi River.
It’s the difference between desert-like conditions and the vast fertile regions on either side of the Mississippi.
One Christmas many years ago, I climbed onto the wing of a small private plane, then into the front seat, with my then-husband. We’ll call him DK.
This wasn’t an unusual event. When we married, I contributed my savings to the purchase of an elegant four-seater known as a Bonanza.
We had a partner, our mutual best friend, and the three of us often spent our weekends on short flights, mini-vacations up and down the East Coast, as we were then based in northern Virginia.
This time, though, we aimed to spend part of the Christmas vacation with my family in Oklahoma, then fly north to visit his family near Chicago, then back to the D.C. area.
Of course, we had the route plotted precisely.
We had the aerial maps. We had it timed. Everything seemed on course.
What had we not planned on? Eighty-mile an hour headwinds.
We flew southwest, from the extreme top of Virginia to where the state itself dwindles into a small point, in a border with other states along other rivers.
Our Bonanza could fly 140 miles per hour. In perfect conditions. Given the headwinds we were experiencing, those winds were pushing back at us very hard.
I didn’t help navigate. My job was mainly to enjoy the views of the land and water below us … which are really fantastic.
DK liked to fly above the clouds, but I preferred him to fly below them, to feast my eyes on the sights below, rather than what could put me to sleep quickly — a vast expanse of fluffy white clouds.
I’ll cut to the chase. Our planned route often took us along the highways below us.
I could look down and see that the cars below were going faster than we were.
Yes, when you subtract 60 or 70 mph headwinds pushing against us from our flying speeds of 120 or so, we were doing about 60.
It was late afternoon before we finally got out of Virginia’s air space. We stopped.
I ate a sandwich while DK re-assessed the situation. We decided to go on a ways. After that stop, what had been really frustrating flying suddenly and magically morphed to lovely flying conditions.
By the time we neared the state of Arkansas and the Mississippi River, we felt that blissful sense of a challenge overcome.
The bliss would escalate.
We experienced the longest sunset of my life, and one of the most glorious. We flew due west, and if my memory is correct, that sunset lasted an entire hour.
We drank in every color, every moment of the landscapes and riverscapes below us, which gave us a wondrous variety of sights that I’ve never forgotten. What’s in my ears are the whoosh of wind and the drone of a plane’s engine.
What’s in my eyes and feelings are those once-in-a-lifetime, breathless moments that seemed to have no end.