We’re all happy to have flipped that old calendar, aren’t we. We’re ready for a better year, nationally and globally. We’re right on schedule to turn the page and pledge a new resolution or two. To vow to recommence anew our community practices of hoping, loving and creating fiercely.
I like those last two words. “Creating fiercely” is an activity that, when we do it, can lift our individual spirits. Such a practice, whether you’re talking about creating relationships, artwork, a product or service, crafts or acceptance of one another on a larger community scale, can also help us share, reaching out to one another to find, and also to generate, the fellow feeling and common ground that we desperately need to cultivate going forward.
Do you think of a machine when you hear the words “generate” and “generator”? I do, and maybe that’s a sign of an everyday mind, that my thoughts don’t immediately go to the original meaning of the word: a human generator. Or maybe it’s just a sign that I’m part of a generation (there’s that core word “generate” again) who don’t know what it’s like to live in a world without electricity. And who have an immediate, automatic understanding of what a mechanical generator can do for us, even if we’ve never had an experience of relying on a personal generator. But only one operated by publicly-employed workers for our common good.
Here are some synonyms of the noun, generator: Producer, maker, creator, originator, author, initiator. They all primarily describe people, not machines.
Someone who makes it their mission in life to be a good parent, be a homemaker, or make a place of welcome for folks to gather and have a good time is as much a creator as someone who practices a craft.
This past year of awareness, truth, community and heartbreak will not be forgotten.
That’s the other half, isn’t it. That’s the other side of a new year’s resolution to go forward with hope. Hope can be born of a burning experience of despair or struggle. Hope can spring up in human beings despite all manner of hardships. If our knowledge of what our American forbears have done doesn’t teach us that, then we are truly a people of short memory.
But embracing a new year doesn’t mean forgetting what has been revealed by the past one.
One of several shocking things that happened this past year in our state was the protest on the front lawn of Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson on a Saturday night in December while she decorated the family’s Christmas tree with her four-year-old son. The demonstrators held up signs and reportedly shouted abuse and obscenities through megaphones, decrying this state’s count of presidential votes and demanding that Benson overthrow the legal result.
Here’s part of Benson’s response: “The threats of those gathered weren’t actually aimed at me — or any other elected officials in this state. They were aimed at the voters.”
Particularly heartening to me was another phrase she used. Appearing on a television interview the next Monday night, Benson said that she was “proud” to be the guard for the voters of Michigan. That’s part of what she does. She stands strong in spite of mobs and threats of violence.
I’ll admit that reading about this demonstration lowered my spirits. But that night, I listened to the commentary of a national news show host who chose to look on the bright side. He pointed out that there were only a couple of dozen people who took part in that display of threats. He mentioned several other demonstrations to overthrow votes that only involved comparably small numbers of people. And he compared this to the fact that in the United States, there are 74 million people who voted for Donald Trump, but only a few dozen were threatening violence.
It’s something to remember. Even when we disagree strongly on how to run our governments — state, local and national — even then, the vast majority of us obey the law. The vast majority of us remember our sixth-grade civics classes where we learned that a peaceful transition of power is a proud hallmark of our government from the time we formed it. And the vast majority of us are dedicated to upholding peaceful transition as a principle, which has often made us the envy of people throughout the world.
We are fortunate. As citizens, we choose to uphold the principles of peaceful disagreement and reconciliation. We choose to respect our laws, knowing that this has kept us from descending into chaos. These rock-bottom values show us the way forward.
###
Thank you to figure skater Kaitlin Weaver, whose New Year’s Day tweet inspired these thoughts.