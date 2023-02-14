Can there be such a thing as too much of a superpower? Of course there can. We see this played out on the world stage of nations facing off with each other, fighting for dominance, for territory, for power over other nations or nation-states.
But that’s not what this column is about.
There’s an expression that the young folks use, and now apparently older folks, too. It was used in a movie we saw over the weekend called “80 for Brady.” It’s based on a true story about two ladies over age 80, one who’s 90, and a youngster of only 75. These four friends struggle together to make it to a football game featuring a player called Brady.
In the run-up to the game, which includes finding a place to sleep, parties and a scene of what used to be called disco clubbing which threatened to give me vertigo, one of the women is being paid suit to, courted, flirted with. Choose your most favored term. When she’s asked why she’s ignoring his texts, she says, “I’m ghosting him.”
It tickles me. Partly because oh my goodness, I know exactly what the expression means. In the context of the give-and-take, push-and-pull, stress-and-anxiety of deciding whether you’re going to continue or even begin dating an attractive suitor or not, it’s possible to be a little less than a responsible person who’s upfront with your intentions. It’s possible to disappear on someone. It’s possible to emotionally “disappear” even if you’re actually, currently on a date with that person. If this “ghosting” situation never happened to you during your dating days, count yourselves lucky.
In my column from Feb. 1, which I wrote right after the U.S. Figure Skating Championships ended, I described some skaters who skated beautifully. I wish now that I’d mentioned in that column that nearly all those skaters would be competing in the Four Continents Championship, which took place over this past week-end.
I’m not going to make that mistake again. The World Championships will be held from March 20-26, 2023. Mark those dates on your calendar. Why’s that? You’ll have a chance to see all of them skate, (the good Lord willing and the creek don’t rise). Isabeau Levito, the girl with the superpower: that amazing mental and emotional skill of being a good competitor and usually not succumbing to competition nerves. And watch her beautiful skating.
You’ll have an opportunity to see Ilia Malinin try to make history again and become the first person ever to land a quadruple axel at any World Championships.
You’ll get to watch as U.S. dance team Madi Chock and Evan Bates do battle with two Canadian teams, all hoping for good skates and incidentally, for medals.
You’ll get to see whether Americans Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier will successfully vie with Japanese Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara, and Canadians Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps, to re-claim the world pairs title.
You’ll have another chance to see Americans Emily Chan and Spencer Akira Howe skate their short program to “Nyah,” which is not at all what it sounds like, and their free skate to “Ghost.” Well, “Ghost” is not what it sounds like either, but you may have a better notion of it. It’s “Unchained Melody” from the Broadway musical “Ghost.” You may be more familiar with the movie “Ghost” than the musical is based on.
They’re beautiful programs skated by two marvelous skaters. Let me tell you a bit more. At Four Continents last weekend, Emily and Spencer fulfilled what every skater hopes to do: skate clean, create emotional connections with each other, with their music, and with their audiences (including television and livestream audiences), and create a moment.
Skating clean means you don’t make a major error. All of the tech boxes in the top left-hand corner come up green. In many sports, errors aren’t so costly; you can try again. In figure skating, there are no do-overs.
Emily and Spencer have had a challenging season, both having dealt with injuries and recovery in the fall. But what’s been wonderful about watching them all year is that they’ve eked out their progress inch by inch. Their triumphant skates at Four Continents (which means, by the way, every continent except Europe, in the sometimes illogical sport of figure skating) were triumphant only partly because of all the green boxes.
You could see it in their faces as they approached the end of the program. You could see it in Spencer’s body language when he collapsed onto the ice in joy after their final pose. You could see it in the audience’s standing ovation.
Indeed, they created a magic moment. They showed up for each other, no ghosting.