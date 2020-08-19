What is the essence of individualism as it is expressed in our American ways of life?
A few years ago, someone we know took aggrieved exception to a city ordinance in a downriver suburb of Detroit. In that community, where houses are placed close together and population is dense, it’s against the law to park a vehicle in the front yard of a house. This young man, whom I’ll call Eddie, said it was un-American. He maintained that any home owner should be able to park his car or truck anywhere he liked on his own property.
For the record, this suburb features long driveways on every house lot that can accommodate five or six mid-sized cars. There’s street parking as well, two or three cars’ lengths in front of each house.
We happened to know a little history from when and how the suburb was created in the 1950s and could give some context to the laws that our friend Eddie objected to. The city fathers and mothers hoped to create a pleasing, relaxing array of streets. Most people would be driving their own cars through the streets to and from their workplaces. They wanted to be able to smile while they were doing so.
The question this raises, for me, is about what kind of environment we hope to share. Because any city street or village street is a shared environment. To that end, the city enacted a tax and planted young trees in the easement on the street side past the sidewalk, which easement is owned by the city. Each house lot had two trees planted by city employees. As a result, Allen Park is now chock full of streets lined on each side with beautiful, oxygen-giving 60-plus-year-old trees.
Besides being pleasing visually – if you drive slowly down a fair number of neighborhood streets there, you can almost imagine yourself on an avenue taking you straight to fairyland – there are other advantages. Allen Park is very close to a couple of expressways. Yet we hear no sounds of that traffic. Only a few blocks outside the city boundaries, the traffic sounds from I-75 are loud and constant.
Inside the boundaries, we enjoy a much quieter space. So many trees close together soak up sounds. And we can hear the trains whistling when they come through. For me, this conjures up dreamy thoughts and feelings of faraway times.
Another advantage of the ubiquitous presence of 60-year-old trees is coolness. Shade lowers the temperature on hot days, measurably. Everyone who walks the neighborhoods (it’s a big number), rides their bike through, pushes a baby stroller or simply sits in their garden can enjoy the coolness and feel the breeze, if there is one. Well, the trees also make the passers-by and the walkers warmer in the winter, but that’s not something I’m overly concerned with right now.
If we don’t live in the country or in a farming community, we live in a shared environment. Even in the country, we live in a shared environment. If everyone does their part, everyone benefits. Laws or ordinances that we’re obliged to obey are just the logical, thoughtful extension of the idea of being considerate to others as well as pleasing ourselves. And those laws are advisable in densely populated places. In smaller communities, there may be pressure exerted by neighbors to comply with community standards without laws to enforce them.
Right now, there’s a lot of talk about one definition of individualism. An internet site I frequent featured a post from a medical doctor a few days ago. She noted the responses of some other countries and their effectiveness in battling the 2020 corona virus. She also noted that “in the United States of this is America I can do whatever I want to do,” — well, responses to the pandemic have been much more mixed and less effective.
We human beings are each one of a kind. That’s the idea of individualism that I favor. I don’t object to orders enacted by our governments when they’re meant to protect the health and well-being of all. Politics take a back seat to people.
The Ludington area is no stranger to actions taken to protect and enhance everyone’s well-being. This whole part of the state benefits from the efforts of the Civilian Conservation Corps, created to help individuals who needed a job and all citizens regardless of ethnicity or income. We have beautiful forests because Franklin Roosevelt had an idea, and because enough of our leaders backed it regardless of their political affiliation. We have a gorgeous city beach because one family donated land for the benefit of us all.
Individual freedom has never meant freedom from consideration of the common good. From our Founding Fathers, right up until now.