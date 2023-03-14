Every other day, when I look out my big double windows, I see alternating pictures. One day, there’s an even, and substantial, layer of snow on the ground, and a matching layer of thick, white, pristine snow lining every branch of every tree.
The next day, I look out the same windows, and all the snow seems to have been whisked away by some giant janitor wielding an old-fashioned broom. Of course, really it’s only that the 40-degree temperatures have melted the snow right into the ground. This is the kind of gentle soaking that the farmers like, or so I’ve been told. It makes me happy too, happy to think of the earth being refreshed — although it causes me to have to leap across the puddles and deep spots. I’m glad to do it. It makes me think of little children jumping into every puddle they come across with their boots on, happy in imaginative play. Happy in movement, jumping, throwing their arms up in abandonment as they defy gravity.
I mustn’t omit mentioning the nightscapes. On the night of the full moon, and for a few nights before and after, I’m treated to a scene from a dreamscape and reminded of a poem. “The moon on the breast of the new-fallen snow gave a luster of mid-day to objects below.”
We’re almost to the Spring Equinox. Every day, we inch closer to having our daylight hours finally again being equal with our nighttimes.
Before we enjoy the Spring Equinox and longer days than nights, though, we’ll be treated to St. Patrick’s Day. Why is it OK to pinch someone just because they’re not wearing green on March 17?
I googled it. Apparently, it’s because wearing green makes you invisible to leprechauns, who will pinch you if you don’t wear green on that day. So other people take over the pinching task, to remind the forgetful person … or to reprimand the person for whom the color green is anathema. But that doesn’t really make sense, does it? Give a punishment to avoid a punishment from some mythical creature? The odds are excellent that I’ll never actually come across a leprechaun, as I never have up till this time.
It has always seemed to me like a not-very-nice way to celebrate a holiday, a people, a country or a religious personage! So I don’t go along with the pinching. Some sources say that it’s not even an Irish tradition, but something that developed here in America.
The most surprising factoid I came up with by reading the answers to all sorts of questions about green, March 17, or the Irish — is that the color actually associated with the day was originally blue. It refers to a sky blue used by the Order of St. Patrick in Ireland, and dates back to the year 1780.
Blue as the sky on a fair, sunny day. Now that’s something my very small amount of Irish DNA can go along with.
Which brings me to another interesting Irish-related question that popped up in my search. What is the rarest eye color to be paired with red hair? It’s blue. Most redheads have brown, hazel or green eyes. And why are there so many redheads in Ireland, or ethnically from Ireland? DNA studies are showing that it’s because of the lack of sunshine there; over the eons, the adaptation occurred.
On my favorite figure-skating-fan site, we call this going down the rabbit hole. Once you click on an internet site, you may be tempted to burrow down, down, down and get rather lost, kind of like Alice once she ran off to Wonderland, chasing the Giant Spectacled White Rabbit. But you may find some interesting things along the way. If it’s a figure skating video, you might soon be treating yourself to a good half hour or more of old or new performances. You might find someone quite new to you. Like Sean Rabbit. He’s a now-retired competitive figure skater who’s widely regarded as a wonderful performer and an artist. If you search for “Sean Rabbit East of Eden 2019,” I don’t think you’ll be sorry.
What is a fun fact about redheads?
Redheads are less likely to go grey. The pigment in red hair typically fades over time from red to blonde and white, but not grey. Redheads produce more Vitamin D in a shorter amount of time than people with other hair colors.
Who’d a thunk it?