It’s nearly figure skating National Championships time again!
Normally I’d be double checking all the arrangements for being there in person, and getting ready for a fun road trip. But this year, the venue is booked in San Jose, California. Crossing the Rockies? That’s a bit too challenging, so I’ll opt for watching the entire senior competitions via streaming on Peacock from the comfort of my home.
That will be happening from Thursday, Jan. 26, through Sunday, Jan. 29. Regular network television will also be showing a combination of live and recorded coverage over some of those days.
As with almost any sports event, there’s something special about being present in person — the electric charge in the arena, the risk of the incredible athletic feats, the emotions of the live performance being transferred from the skaters directly to the audience, the sheer beauty and magic of the gliding. But viewing from the comfort of home, complete with snacks, has its charms as well.
“Whatever the cause, my memory is my memory. It does what it does, gathers and curates as it sees fit; and there’s just as much truth in what I remember as there is in so-called objective facts. Things like chronology and cause-and-effect are often just fables we tell ourselves about the past.” That’s Prince Harry, speaking about his memories of his mother, her death, the trauma he lived through for years afterward and the book he’s written, which has just been published, titled “Spare.”
He wrote the book with the assistance of a ghostwriter, apparently. But I read a fairly long excerpt of it and listened to him for an hour with Stephen Colbert and another hour on “60 Minutes” with Anderson Cooper. When he talks, he sounds very much like the narration in the book, so I feel the ghostwriter did an excellent job of keeping Prince Harry’s true and authentic voice.
I’m intrigued by the above assertions about how memory works. And how there are different kinds of memories, all of them perhaps being as valid as the tried-and-true, “just the facts, ma’am” variety.
Ask any police investigator who’s had experience with gathering eye-witness accounts of an accident. Often it’s important to get as many eye-witness accounts as possible. Why? Because the officer should only believe a point of view if it’s corroborated by another witness?
No. My understanding is that gathering six or seven stories of what happened will give anyone trying to make sense of an accident a more complete picture. So that even if one witness seems to have a wild or emotional point of view, that view will often turn out to provide an important part of the picture.
The title of Prince Harry’s memoir refers to a tongue-in-cheek British phrase: “an heir and a spare” applies not just to royalty, but to dukes’ sons, earls’ sons and so on. During the last half of the 19th century, extremely rich American industrialists married their daughters off to dukes and earls whose ancestral estates were in much need of financial help. The trade-off was the daughter’s large dowry, money which often saved the British estate; the bride and her American family, in return gained a measure of social distinction.
Consuelo Vanderbilt was a famous one: she married the Duke of Marlborough in 1895. The story goes that she wanted to marry someone else, but her ambitious socialite mother locked her in her room and fed her on bread and water until the teenager agreed to marry the duke. Is that a true story? I can’t say for certain, but it appears in a biography of Consuelo that I read.
Consuelo is one who used the phrase, though she may not have been the first. She gave birth to “an heir” to her husband’s ancestral title, and to “a spare” just in case. Two boys. She and her husband separated after several years, but an eventual annulment took much longer.
I’m presently haunted by the phrase, though, since a few nights ago when I stayed up too late watching youtube videos of Colbert’s and Cooper’s shows with Prince Harry as the only guest. Harry said both his parents, his grandparents and various others used the phrase in talking about their Harry and his older brother William. It sounds like it was very painful to him. He titled his memoir “Spare.” That in itself gives some insight into how he felt about it.
There’s power in words. Prince Harry’s book may remind regular people, not just royals or aristocrats, to consider how we speak about our children. Jokingly or not.