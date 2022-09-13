He’s not my favorite Beatle. As long as “Hey Jude,” “Blackbird,” “I Will,” “For No One,” “Golden Slumbers,” “Yesterday,” “Let It Be,” “When I’m Sixty-four,” and “She Came In Through the Bathroom Window” remain in my memory, that distinction will forever belong to Sir Paul McCartney. And as long as Paul’s beautiful melodies and complex chord transitions exist. Not to mention Paul’s angelic singing voice.
In fact, for some critics and fans, Ringo used to be perhaps the least notable Beatle. Some thought Ringo Starr was the luckiest rock star in history, since he became the fourth member of the group just before the band skyrocketed in popularity and influence. And became recognized as the innovative bunch who together created an entirely new sound.
I dispute the erroneous idea that Ringo just lucked into his seat in the back of the Beatles configuration.
I’ve become a more highly enamored, and a better educated listener of the Beatles in recent years. (Better late than never!) (All Hail the Beatles Channel!) Time after time, as I pay attention to the very first bars, the introductions of some of their songs, I’ll be struck by the drums. Ringo comes in with a confident, steady beat that brings together and stabilizes everything else that is going on in the music. All those delicious chords, melodies and harmonies are rounded up by the drumming like three maverick lambs who are lovable, talented and prone to wander. So I think that Ringo wasn’t just the lucky fourth member of the band. I think Ringo was the essential fourth ingredient of the band.
Someone on the Beatles channel, while being interviewed, said that the band had four “front men.” It’s true. Many bands had or have a lead singer who’s usually also a guitarist, while others in the band are back-up singers and play a quieter role. Yes, yes, I remember that George Hamilton was dubbed (by teen fans, especially girls?) as “the shy one.” Paul McCartney was “the cute one.” John Lennon was, if I remember correctly, “the smart one.” Ringo was, I believe, “the funny one.”
George may have come across to some as shy or quiet, but he had a crackling wit and came up with some of the wittiest answers to journalists’ questions. He also announced himself as the lead guitarist. It was clear that Paul and John were the songwriters and lead singers. Ringo was happy being there. That’s how he always seemed to me.
And listen to what Sir Paul McCartney said on the subject.
“We were like a rocket. Then Ringo joined the band, and we took off.” That sounds like a clear indication that Paul recognized Ringo as a vital part of their success.
On the Beatles Channel, we’ll sometimes hear a few minutes, or a few seconds, of interviews that the Fab Four have made over the years. One I heard featured Ringo’s childhood years with his mother. They lived in a Liverpool flat, and across the street lived a friend of his mother’s. Because her apartment was smaller, Ringo and his mum traded apartments with the friend and her three children, just because they needed the bigger place.
Ringo’s mother supported him in his desire to be a musician. When he grew into his teens, his stepfather bought him a set of drums. After working “at the factory” for three months, Ringo announced he was quitting his factory job; he was going to be a professional musician. His parents didn’t throw him out.
When Ringo began his solo career, the first album he made, in 1970, had Ringo singing songs that his mother loved, from her era. Ringo’s cover of my favorite, “Stardust,” was arranged by none other than my favorite, Paul McCartney.
I love a song Ringo recorded both with the Beatles and with his All Starr Band. It’s a cover of Buck Owens’ song, “Act Naturally.” Each one of the Beatles was a selective fan of country music.
One of the few Beatles numbers that Ringo has a song-writing credit for is “Octopus’s Garden.” He said he learned that octopi did make gardens of pretty and shiny stones on the seabed, and he was entranced by the image. Then it came: “I’d like to live … under the sea … in an octopus’s garden in the shade.” There’s an idea of safety and hiding in the song, along with its playful tune and simplicity.
It’s just one more indication of the Beatles’ daring willingness to experiment, play and do something new. Because they all encouraged each other when they came up with something original rather than shutting the fun down with criticism? Hmmm.