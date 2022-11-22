“Life can be complete… on the sunny side of the street.”
Can it be complete? Does that line from a 1930 song mean that we should minimize the challenges and real difficulties, not to mention the sorrows, that life may bring?
I don’t think that it does.
In Season five of “Seaside Hotel,” one of my favorite characters, Edward Weyse, the hotel’s most famous guest — he’s a star of stage and film who reminds me at various times of Erroll Flynn and Clark Gable — generously begins playing and singing this song, to coax another guest, who used to perform on stage in musical comedies, to sing with him.
So many of the elements and traits of this Danish series make me smile that I’m in danger of overstating. But Weyse is one of my favorite characters, in part because he often regales the other guests with his piano playing and singing. He doesn’t make anyone pay for his “work” in providing entertainment for the other guests and the staff. Why?
My idea of his ‘why’ is that it isn’t work for him. Making music is his pleasure and his reward. He doesn’t require an audience. He’ll often head downstairs to the piano in the middle of the night to play and sing, when his emotions are in a low place or when he’s so happy that he can’t contain himself.
The words we sing can make a difference in our lives and the lives of others.
The words we say make a difference, too.
Another character, a regular summertime guest at the hotel, makes this point from the other end of the spectrum. He is Mr. Aurland. One or two of the other guests deride him as being a nay-sayer because he is paying attention to the rise of a politician in the country directly to the south of their beloved Denmark. That country is Germany, and that politician is Adolph Hitler.
While most of the people in our little corner of summer paradise, northern Denmark, have no interest in following what Mr. Hitler is doing, our Mr. Aurland sees the danger. In the middle of season four, he’s having a familiar argument with Mitzi, who’s from Germany visiting cousins and is an admirer of Hitler.
Mr. Aurland addresses the problem of discounting the danger of Hitler and his followers when he says: “War always begins with words. The way we talk to each other. The words we use. It’s a very dangerous road that Germany is embarking on.”
Mr. Aurland knows what he’s talking about. He’s read Hitler’s “Mein Kampf.” He’s noted the hate-filled sentiments in it, and he’s seen the connection between the words used, the philosophy of the Nazi party, and the street crime and hate that’s on the rise in Germany.
Many reasonable people of the time discounted the words used and the street crime as “just politics.” They were ultimately to find that Hitler meant exactly what he said when he talked about cleansing Germany of non-Germans… meaning not for Jews, gypsies, homosexual and handicapped people.
My fictional Mr. Aurland was in good company. Another person who believed that Hitler meant what he said, and warned the public of the danger of ignoring Hitler or minimizing the damage he would cause, was none other than Winston Churchill. Winston and his warnings were “in the wilderness” all during the 1930s.
I’ve thought about these words in recent years, when our political discourse in this country has gotten more violent and hate-filled. We have proof that violent words turn into violent actions.
Look at what happened to Nancy Pelosi’s husband a few weeks ago, when an intruder came into their San Francisco home yelling “Where is Nancy?” and ended up assaulting Paul Pelosi with a hammer. Hammering his head.
Then, there’s the horrendous example of the Jan. 6, 2021 armed invasion of our Capitol building, with the aim of preventing our peaceful transfer of power. Words again turned into violent action.
Watch Ken Burns’ documentary, “The Civil War.” One of the great things about it is that it uses letters from ordinary soldiers. A letter that haunts me is when one of the foot-soldiers wrote something home along these lines: Our fathers fought a war of words for the past 40 years (arguing about slavery, states’ rights, and so forth). Now the argument has been brought into the battlefield, where we continue that fight with our weapons and our bodies. (Not a direct quote.)
There’s a connection between the way we speak to each other and the actions that ultimately follow.
Where’s the sunny side of the street? Well, we need optimists, pessimists and realists.
We need to pay attention. We need to choose carefully what we wish and hope to express.