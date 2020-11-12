I believe in my title. I don’t care how many times someone says words to the effect that we’re a divided nation. I’d love to hear what a Civil War widow or soldier who’d been in the trenches would say about that. When armies and militias from battling states went out and killed each other by the thousands in bloodbaths. When the concept of liberty could hold distinctly different and sometimes nearly opposite meanings. When the freedom of three million enslaved people hung in the balance.
In the year 2020, we are one nation.
And in the year of 2020, citizens have enjoyed the liberty, the privilege and the blessing to cast our vote. We do not live under martial rule. We do not have a dictatorship. Our system holds up, even when outcomes are questioned. We have a legal process to settle our disagreements. We’re law-abiding people. We have dedicated election workers all across the land, volunteers who’ve worked tirelessly to make sure everything has been orderly and fair.
Liberty can be messy, though. We have the liberty to assemble in a street and protest the results of an election or the aspirations of any particular constituency. We have the liberty to dance in the streets to celebrate.
However we differ in our opinions, we believe in our liberty to hold and express them. We believe in others’ liberty to express theirs.
The idea for this column began while I was taking a glorious afternoon walk, reveling in the Indian summer weather and feasting my eyes on blazing colors in the late afternoon sunlight, with shadows cast across the landscape by tall trees.
The phrase that prickled my brain was a phrase from our original pledge of allegiance: “one nation indivisible.”
What? It sounds odd to our ears now, but the words “under God” were only added to the pledge in 1954. When the pledge was first developed to be used in schools for the celebration of Columbus Day 1892 and the opening of the Chicago Worlds’ Fair, it was “one nation indivisible.” There were some additions to the pledge, written largely by Rev. Francis Bellamy, over the years. On June 22, 1942, Congress officially recognized the pledge in the following form:
I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands, one Nation indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.
The phrase “one Nation indivisible,” written in 1892, makes perfect sense when you take into consideration that only 30 years earlier, the Civil War had been fought over the question of whether states could be allowed to withdraw from the Union when their differences with the federal government seemed insurmountable.
To take the phrase to what we accept and believe today is interesting. What if we don’t think of ourselves as a “deeply divided country”? What if we believe we are actually “one nation indivisible”?
To me, that means that we have an unflagging belief in our Constitution, our fellow citizens agreeable or disagreeable, and that blazingly beautiful guiding principle established in the Preamble to our Constitution. “In order to form a more perfect union.”
We believe and love to say that even though our union isn’t perfect and never has been, we are in an ongoing mission to make it more perfect. That means that as we grow, we discover that there have been gaps and omissions in our laws and protections. We can’t see our own blind spot until we finally see it. Then we can address omissions, over time. Over centuries. Over ways of expanding our ideas of freedom and fairness.
According to the educational website, ThoughtCo, the phrase “in order to form a more perfect union” recognizes that the old government based on the Articles of Confederation was extremely inflexible and limited in scope, making it hard for the government to respond to the changing needs of the people over time.
So we have this phrase and this document that allows us to respond, across time.
There’s that idea of freedom again. Periodically, and perhaps continually, we engage in struggles to create a more inclusive, more complete definition of the needs of the people. Every time we pass an amendment to the Constitution, we get more clarity.
Here’s another fact about the pledge of allegiance that I wasn’t taught in school. Originally, Rev. Bellamy wanted the last seven words of the pledge of allegiance to be: “with liberty, equality and justice for all.” He decided against it, because he knew that the state superintendents of education on his committee were against equality for women and African Americans.[23]
I’ve never spoken with anyone who believed women and African Americans shouldn’t be able to vote. It’s enough to make you think.