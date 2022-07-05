Whichever route I choose to drive to and from town, this is a lush time of the year to enjoy the countryside. Every once in a while, taking an unaccustomed turn for the fun of it, I’ll even get pleasantly lost, and discover a stretch of road or neighborhood that I hadn’t known existed.
The colors alone are so exuberant and vivid that they give us an experience that nearly rivals autumn colors once the leaves have turned. Nowadays, it isn’t the leaves on the trees that pop with contrasting colors. Evergreen or deciduous, the trees display beautiful, subtly varied shades of green. Looking out my study window, I can enjoy the deep hues of a tall line of blue spruce contrasting nicely with the lighter green of a small hedge.
So much variety, and at the same time, so much harmony within the differing varieties of species alongside one another. We humans could learn something from their peaceful co-existence.
And there are huge displays of color along the roads. In one stretch I often travel, a bunch of poppy-like flowers gather close together to feature splashes of bright orange. Nearby, a couple of hedge-like bushes sport huge fuchsia-pink blossoms. I don’t even have to identify them to enjoy them, although I’ll admit it does enhance my pleasure to know what I’m looking at. I favor the large, round blossoms of peonies and hydrangeas. But there’s charm also in a line of smaller blossoms, such as tulips pushing their colors up, singly and slenderly, to sing praises to the earth and earth’s creator.
My peripheral vision allows me to revel in and appreciate all the summer lushness, even while my reptile vision keeps me watching the whole picture, paying attention to what the traffic is doing, noting sights like the sprawling West Shore Community College over to the side, and even noticing street signs announcing my favorite road names. Sugar Grove Road. Angling Road. No-Name Road. And one I only noticed today: Breckinridge Road. Bringing to mind a fairly famous politician of the early 19th century, John C. Breckinridge, who was the youngest vice president of the country. Ever, right up until today.
Which brings me to the sight of what prompted the idea of this column.
It’s the time of the year when signs begin to sprout at the side of the roads, announcing the property-owner’s support for one political candidate or another.
I am resigned to the sight. Everyone has the right to decorate their own property as they see fit, giving what amounts to free advertising for the candidate of their choice.
In recent years, there’s been a trend for such signs to get bigger. And that’s something I’m not fond of. I’m a fan of beautiful environments, whether that means greenery along country roads or a drive along city streets where city planners and local officials have joined forces to plan and create harmonious sights for drivers, walkers and bikers.
And we all share the environment.
I was thinking of how the bigger signs announcing support for a political candidate demand my attention, whether or not I want to give it. It’s something like the phenomenon of human movement, which catches the human eye. We’re wired to movement. That’s because movement can signal a threat, a danger to a human being.
I am not arguing that a political sign along the road is a danger to anyone; it isn’t. But my eyes take notice of it, whether I consciously choose to or not.
I was also thinking of how illogical the bigger signs are, anyway. In any car, there’s a driver. By law, that driver has to have vision that’s perfectly adequate to read a small sign. So the larger signs are not necessary for reading purposes.
They are, in fact, somewhat like typing something in all capitals on the internet, which is considered to be the writer trying to SHOUT their opinion and presumably call more attention to it. In reality, typing in all caps doesn’t make one’s opinion more understandable. It actually has the opposite effect. Reading sentences with varying length and structures, including a smattering of capital letters in a sentence, is actually easier than reading a sentence typed in all capital letters, which is considered to be shouting at others. And therefore it’s rude.
I don’t need a 5-foot-wide, 4-foot-tall sign to read the name of anyone else’s favorite candidate. In fact, such signs make me feel less inclined to vote for that person.
Just my opinion, as we say on the internet.