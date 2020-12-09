My son-in-law’s beloved grandfather resisted the idea of a lockdown. Well, I would say many if not most of us did. But Grandpa Paul went so far, one day early last April, as to blatantly disregard his son’s and daughter’s cautions and directions.
Both had been taking turns doing the grocery shopping and running other necessary errands for him and their mother. They were delivering grocery bags and homemade dinners doorstep to doorstep. To my certain knowledge, their daughter would make an appearance and a connection every time. She’d walk around to their front window and knock on it so that she could wave to her parents and speak to them through the barrier. Of course, phone calls were frequent.
But Grandpa Paul chafed under his restrictions. I can relate. When lockdowns began in March, I greatly missed not being able to interact in person with friends and family, but I also missed just being around people in a friendly, neighborly, ordinary way.
Walking or lounging or bench-sitting at our gorgeous city beach at Stearns Park is something I never tire of, and it’s a different experience from enjoying equally spectacular skyviews and sunsets and waterscapes at a more isolated beach. I’m very grateful I can still have this experience now, by parking at one of the many spaces, sitting in the car to eat my sandwich and savor the view and enjoying the sound of waves crashing to shore.
Just making purchases at stores and restaurants where I’m a regular was something I missed and still do. We need people. The song from “Funny Girl,” sung and made immortal by Barbra Streisand, claimed: “People who need people are the luckiest people in the world.”
But back to Grandpa Paul. Our son-in-law related to us how one day his uncle made a regular appearance to check up on his parents. No one answered the doorbell or his persistent rapping. Concerned, he investigated further and found their car missing from the garage. Naturally, he suspected an unscheduled getaway from the premises. He hung around until his folks returned, and then, according to reports, the son “read the riot act” to mom and dad.
I’m not sure whether the kids actually took the step of taking their parents’ car keys away. But I suspect not. All of us can relate to an idea that has been prominent throughout our history. We like our independence.
We have had to make a mental adjustment. We have to remind ourselves that when our adult children, our other relatives, friends and neighbors ask us to limit our outings, that they have the purest motivation possible. They want to protect us from an unnecessary encounter with a potentially deadly disease.
They desire our continued presence in their lives.
What actually makes it harder to remember this personally is that we know some people suffer only slight cases and recover quickly. It’s important to remember that it’s the complications of the disease that can cause such suffering, such life-threatening consequences, and even death. It’s essential to remember that some of us who have asthma or a history of pneumonia more than once are more susceptible to grave consequences because the pandemic virus attacks the lungs. And there’s the simplest fact: being over the age of 60 also makes us more likely to suffer a complication.
I can’t forget what someone who probably had a case in March told me. She had extreme fatigue and other cold or flu-like symptoms, but also it felt like someone was pressing down on her trachea. Constantly. Quite scary. Isn’t that what strangulation would feel like? A movie star, who’d contracted the disease in February, recently was interviewed and said something similar. It felt like a 300-pound person was crushing his chest. All the time.
Every life that has been lost to this pandemic was valuable.
Someone raised a question several months ago in my mind. They talked about the end of a person’s “useful life.” That phrase has haunted me ever since. What is a useful life?
Someone who is a caregiver for a person who because of disability or chronic disease can no longer care for himself would definitely fall into the category of living a useful life. But what of the person who’s being cared for? Is their life less useful because they need help?
Of course not. I’m sure we can all give an example of someone who perhaps can’t do everything they once were able to do and perhaps needs some kind of assistance for living, but who gives us wisdom, inspiration and love on a daily basis.
If love isn’t useful, what is? If encouragement and inspiration aren’t valuable, what is? If wisdom and patience aren’t qualities the world needs more of, what is?