Sometimes you’ll find a song that makes you wonder, how did I never hear this before?
In my case, it’s probably because I didn’t really frequent country-western music radio stations. But once I heard it, this became one of my favorites, in a similar vein as “What A Wonderful World.”
The song in question is written and sung by Tom T. Hall, and it came out in 1973. I first heard it sometime in the early 1990s. Every summer for 13 years, my husband and I took our kids to a week of Choir Camp. We were on the creating staff as dean or assistant dean (him) and pianist and/or cabin counselor.
An interesting thing about this camp is that many of the kids who attended kept returning to this particular camp year after year. So we became like extended family who only saw each other for one week out of the year. Campers were eligible from fourth grade to seniors in high school. Most of the counselors and music directors returned year after year, when they could, as well.
Some kids became counselors after they aged out of camper status. Such was the case of one called Amy. As a camper, she’d been a natural leader. She was also a cut-up who could help create skits on the fly that would have everyone in stitches. A natural comic as well.
The time finally came when she had to move on. That last week, Amy sang a song for Free Expression. This was an opportunity offered after every dinner, which the whole camp ate together. It meant that campers, counselors, anyone could perform something for the camp. The most impressive thing about this was the respectful and appreciative attitude that prevailed, even amongst the campers who were known as cut-ups or comedians.
A child could get up and recite a long poem, tell a two-line joke, or sing a short song.
One memorable example occurred when my younger daughter got up in front of the crowd to play what was perhaps her first piano solo.
Now, I must tell you that because we were counselors and staff, our children were allowed to participate in the choirs and other camp activities when they were technically too young, as long as they showed they were able to participate without undue misbehaving. So she was a year or two early. She and her friend played a piano duet that lasted for five four-count measures. Perhaps 30 seconds. I’ll never forget her look of happiness and pride as she walked up to the piano to perform, while she was performing and afterwards. The camp folks applauded and smiled their encouragement, just as they did for older kids who sang in harmony, recited long poems or played piano sonatas.
It was her first experience of many playing the piano (and later the clarinet) for live audiences. That first performance and encouragement played a big part.
That gives you just the ghost of an idea of what Free Expression meant, to all of us: children, teenagers and adults. One counselor read a poem every year — the same poem. The campers and staff were always appreciative, even cheering. Another counselor was pressed by some of the kids to repeat, every year, one of the special songs that he sang, accompanied by himself on the piano: “Grandma’s Lye Soap.” If you’ve never heard it, you’ve missed something.
It was late in the week when Amy got up for her last crack at Free Expression. One of the pianists accompanied her. She sang Tom T. Hall’s song: “I Love.” Some of the words are:
I love little baby ducks, old pick-up trucks
Slow movin’ trains and rain
I love little country streams, sleep without dreams
Sunday school in May and hay
And I love you too …
I love honest open smiles, kisses from a child
Tomatoes on the vine and onions
I love winners when they cry, losers when they try
Music when it’s good and life
And I love you too.
I keep thinking about the words “(I love) slow movin’ trains.” I honestly haven’t ridden too many slow movin’ trains, but it sounds like fun, as long as there are trees, hills, rivers and such to gaze out at. But, the way I’ve often experienced slow movin’ trains is by waiting for them to pass, with car idling, at a railroad crossing. I wonder what Tom T. Hall was thinking about when he wrote those words.
A gentle reminder to be patient, even when it’s inconvenient?
But my favorite line has to be: “I love honest open smiles, kisses from a child.”
The song itself is a reminder to each of us to think about what we love.