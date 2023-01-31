The 15-year-old girl has a superpower. What’s more, she makes it look easy. Sort of like Superman in the 1978 movie starring Christopher Reeve: the more advanced filming technology of the day made it look like he simply floated elegantly into the air, gliding like a powerful eagle with the ease and effortlessness of a butterfly.
At that time, I’d only seen a few scenes from the early 1950s “Adventures of Superman” series starring George Reeves, in which it’s quite easy to see the tricks of photography which mean to suggest that Superman is really flying.
I’ve always thought the way the 1978 movie showed Superman’s superpowers was part of the magic and the charm of it. Of course, many other innovations contributed to those qualities. There was actor Christopher Reeve’s appropriating some of Cary Grant’s character and speech quirks, which Reeve admitted to cultivating, as he said in an interview once, “shamelessly.” It was very effective.
Then there was Lois Lane as played by Margot Kidder: a Lois Lane made to delight Baby Boomer women. Margot played her quite opposite the image that had been created in the ‘50s television series, which, if my very limited image is correct, was played more like a really great executive secretary whose virtues as a writer were precision and the ability to conform to other people’s expectations.
Margot played Lois Lane as rather clumsy and accident-prone, husky-voiced and unpredictable. She was star-struck by Superman but could be ironic toward Clark Kent. Margot played both sides of Lois as though she believed them. Most of all, Margot’s Lois Lane was passionate about her chosen profession, journalism. Her dream was to win a Pulitzer Prize.
But enough about Superman. Let us now turn to the real subject of this column: figure skating U.S. nationals 2023. Even if you’re only looking at the various first-place finishers of this event, there’s great contrast.
Perhaps most famously, there’s Ilia Malinin. He has a Russian name, but he’s a born-and-raised American, the son of immigrants who are also his coaches. There’s an incredibly good reason for the attention this 18-year-old young man has earned. He’s literally the only person on the planet who’s ever landed a quadruple axel in competition. That’s a regular quadruple jump plus another half. So it’s four-and-a-half revolutions, which also means (because it’s an axel) it’s a take-off from the front of the skate, which makes it even harder.
(Today’s trivia question: Why is an axel jump called an axel?)
I’m here to tell you that Ilia’s two programs, short program and free skate, are interesting to watch, partly for sheer amazingness, and partly because they’re a study in contrast.
Let’s move on to the ice dancers. I’m not giving you a spoiler when I tell you that Madison Chock and Evan Bates were favored to win this year’s nationals. I’ve been watching Madi and Evan since January 2014, when they first qualified for the Olympics. They’ve been to every Olympics since. Their whole career has been a study in the up-and-down contrariness of the sport of figure skating. The last few seasons have been a study in the value of steady work. They’ve been a work in progress. See their snake program from a couple of years back, where Madison plays the character of a snake. It’s amazing.
For pairs, there are Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier, both of whom were in long, long partnerships with other skaters. When their respective partners retired three years ago, they formed a partnership which has been nothing but phenomenal. They still aren’t on my long list of favorite pairs. Go figure. I’m a fan of the technical married to the artistic. For me there’s something incomplete about programs that are all about scoring and results. But that’s my interpretation; and it’s possible I’m just being plain ornery about this.
If you want to see a pairs program from last week-end’s U.S. nationals that satisfies me as being equally about artistry and technique, watch the free skate from Emily Chan and Spencer Akira Howe. These two haven’t been partners for very long either, just four years, but as a team they have emotion, elegance and effervescence.
(Trivia Answer: the Axel jump is named for its creator, Norwegian figure skater Axel Paulsen, who first performed it in competition in 1882.)
And the 15-year-old girl with the superpower is Isabeau Levito, a New Jersey girl. Her artistry and her technical prowess are equally represented in her skating. She floats across the ice. Every movement is as delicate as it is precise. Her choreography is intricate. She takes her time; she’ll hold a movement long enough for a viewer to enjoy it.
All of the above would be enough for me. But she cultivates calm, where other skaters can often or erratically succumb to competition nerves. The resulting confidence is as enchanting as the way she lifts her face toward the audience to draw them in.