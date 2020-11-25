We have a tradition that goes back to when our children were babies. Before we say grace for the Thanksgiving meal, we go around the table. In turn, everyone says something he or she is grateful for.
Like other family traditions, this one may occasionally be resisted by a teenager or two. Or by another family member who’s simply in a contrary mood. Or by one who’s a bit shy about saying such things out loud. Still, so far, everyone participates. There are no limits. You can be thankful for something momentous and heartfelt. You can be appreciative of something small that pertains to this year or this particular day. You can say something half-jokingly. With a lot of kids close together in age, the possibilities for this category abound.
It can be for something small. Something like, “I’m grateful for homemade cranberry sauce.” Actually, I don’t think anyone’s ever said that. In a crunch or in a hurry, we sometimes crack open a can. But thanks to a beloved family member, we do know the difference (it’s pretty decisive), and we do know how to make it from scratch.
Hint: It involves reading the directions on the package the berries are sold in.
Hint No. 2: It also involves having acquired the necessary ingredients before feast day. It takes quite a lot of sugar when the sugar canister may have been severely depleted by pie-making, whipped cream whipping and what not.
If you make it a day in advance, the finished dish takes up space in the fridge that might be hard to come by, what with all the other make-aheads and special ingredients for each essential favorite.
This year, I’m thankful for Zoom and GoogleMeet. Such technological blessings mean that we can honor our all-gorgeous, all-grown-up children’s wishes to keep their parents safer by not traveling here from around the state and beyond. And we can still set a pretty table, set up the laptop and see everyone, talk to everyone in real time, laugh and share and commiserate and celebrate our love and timeless, unbreakable connections with each other.
I’m thankful that everyone recognizes, even if without saying so aloud, that being virtually present with one another this year may protect and increase our chances of enjoying our regular celebrations together next year.
I’m thankful that my kids and husband indulge my off-the-wall ardent delights. Example: My son-in-law emailed me on Saturday, making sure I had access to watch a rare, live figure-skating competition via streaming on the internet.
I’m grateful that we have sufficient medical knowledge and fact-based science to give out to everyone the critical information about this 2020 pandemic. And what we’re able to do to minimize the spread of the infection. During the 1918 influenza pandemic, we were not so fortunate. The medical community and science at that time didn’t possess the knowledge and resources that we have today.
I’m grateful for every single person who voluntarily complies with the restrictions that our state government has mandated. To save lives.
I’m grateful that in the face of these restrictions and waiting in long lines with social distancing, pretty much everyone demonstrates and practices extra patience. Have you noticed that? Sales people, doctor’s office receptionists, food workers are taking time and extra care. Other customers are more patient and kind with one another. That is heartening. We are acknowledging our common humanity and cultivating courtesy in public places that may have been standard many years ago. It’s making a return. That’s what you call a real silver lining.
In this era when lies and misinformation can spread like wildfire via all of our communication tools, I’m grateful for everyone who stands up for truth.
One of the most damaging deceptions of past months is the notion that not wearing a mask in public somehow proves personal bravery.
I saw an example that was doubtless well-meaning. Watching the Russian Cup over the weekend, it was noticeable that some of the coaches and almost half the spectators wore masks over their mouths but left their noses uncovered. One of these was a tiny, 4-foot, 9-inch tall venerable named Tamara Moskvina. At nearly 80 years old, she’s celebrated all over the world as a premier pairs skating coach and former world champion.
Noticing this, a forum member wrote, “Tamara survived World War II, Stalinism, communism and its fall – she’s not afraid of a virus.”
Here’s the truth. Wearing a mask is about protecting others, not just yourself. You can have the virus without symptoms and not know it. Then, when you breathe with your nose or mouth uncovered, virus molecules go freely into the air that everyone around breathes.
A closing holiday blessing: we have the desire, the community heart, and the means to protect each other. That’s brave. Happy Thanksgiving.