A few days ago, I was in a restaurant. At a nearby table, I happened to notice a young woman sitting with two beautiful little boys, presumably her sons.
As is increasingly my habit in recent years, I couldn’t help but notice that the woman was engrossed in reading, or skimming, something in her cell phone. The little boys, who were probably 5-years-old and 7, if my Spidey Sense for ages of children didn’t fail me on this occasion, didn’t seem to have their own phones to play with.
I resisted the urge to walk by them more closely and check to see what the boys were doing, if anything.
I mean, I did have that urge. I’m sure my natural inclination to do so has been augmented by my watching certain private eye series on streamed channels.
The boys were quite well behaved. They seemed to be waiting patiently for their food, which did arrive with their father 10 or so minutes later.
But I kept hearing my sister’s voice from years ago, and I had to strongly suppress an urge to approach the mother and say, “you don’t know what you’re missing.
Talk to your kids, and listen to what they have to say!”
My sister told me that a cousin of ours had said proudly that she’d taught her 3-year-old son to be silent whenever the two were in the car together.
Even on car trips that lasted for two hours or more, my sister asked, trying not to sound aghast. Even then, came the reply.
My sister told me (I’m not sure whether she told our cousin this) that she felt profoundly sad, because the young mother didn’t realize what she was missing.
There’s so much going on in a 3-year-old (or 5, or 7-year-old’s) head. One of the true joys and privileges of child rearing, or in general spending time with a child, is to listen to those thoughts and imaginings from inside the child’s head. There might be a recounting of a real-life event.
There might be an account of how she learned to tie her shoes (a bit older than 3, probably) or of how she climbed a twisty ladder all by herself so she could ride swiftly down the somewhat less twisty slide, ending by flying into her parent’s or grandparent’s arms.
There might be, on a longer car ride, an experience like my husband and I had several months ago.
We were bringing our 3-year-old granddaughter home with us for her first solo visit at our house.
She’d spent plenty of time with us with her parents also here, so she was OK with this.
We’d stopped a bit more frequently than usual; she’d slept for an hour earlier, and we were all doing pretty well, I thought.
We’d turned north near Muskegon, for the last one-hour leg of our trip. I was sitting in the back seat beside her, and after we’d passed the city, I pointed out to her one of my favorite features of the drive.
For quite a long stretch, there are very tall trees on both sides of the highway, including a wide grassy part between the north-bound and south-bound lanes, which grassy part is likewise covered with very tall trees.
She listened and looked. After a minute or two, she started telling us a story, in a clear voice.
This story involved Small Bear, who went outside to play, and bravely climbed up to the very top of some tall trees.
Eventually, Small Bear’s mother called her to breakfast, but she didn’t come down.
The story went on from there, with Small Bear’s mother calling her in for lunch, mid-afternoon snack and dinner. Each time, Small Bear didn’t climb down.
I kid you not. This story, rambling from her imagination and articulated in a way to keep us interested, lasted a whole half hour. We were astonished.
I can’t even tell you more of the details of this story or how it ended, because I was just so engrossed in her telling of it, and enjoying the precious moments of being with our granddaughter. And listening to her beautiful little voice. And appreciating her commanding vocabulary.
But I can tell you that it was certainly one of the many moments when I’ve felt so glad that when she was born, and even before, I’d decided that my best contribution to her bringing-up would be to listen. To simply give her the gift of my presence, of being with her. Oh, and to read her lots and lots of stories.